Attorneys for one of the men accused in the 2015 beating, robbery, abduction and killing of a Highland Road couple filed court papers Wednesday asking that he be tried separately from his co-defendant.

Frank Garcia's lawyers claim that Garcia, 50, and Ernesto Llerena Alonso, 45, have antagonistic defenses, and they anticipate that Alonso will attempt to "shift blame from himself to Garcia" at trial. Alonso has made statements to detectives in the case, they add.

Garcia's attorneys, East Baton Rouge Parish Chief Public Defender Mike Mitchell and Assistant Public Defender Lyn Legier, also argue that Garcia will be deprived of his constitutional right to confront Alonso if the two cousins are tried together.

A trial date is currently set for Oct. 1.

Garcia and Alonso are charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Denis "Bubbie" Duplantier, 71, and Suzanne "Suzy" Duplantier, 70, but they will not face the death penalty if found guilty as charged.

Authorities have said the Duplantiers were strangled. Their bodies were found Oct. 19, 2015, in the back seat of their pickup at a Hammond gas station.

Alonso did landscaping work for the couple and lived in an apartment above a Nicholson Drive barn on their property.