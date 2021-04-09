File crime scene tape 2020
Two men are under indictment in a fatal November shooting that occurred in Baton Rouge's Howell Park neighborhood.

Frankell Odds, 21, of Baton Rouge, and Davon Harris, 21, of St. Francisville, were indicted Thursday on a second-degree murder count in the killing of Derrick Sims Jr.

Baton Rouge police responded Nov. 2 to the area of Frey Street and Dougherty Drive, which is just south of Howell Community Park off Winbourne Avenue, and found Sims, 20, suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

A second-degree murder conviction would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison. The case has been assigned to state District Judge Tarvald Smith.

