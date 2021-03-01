Ellison Travis, a former longtime prosecutor in the state Attorney General's Office, is now the acting U.S. Attorney in Baton Rouge.

Travis, who had been the First Assistant U.S. Attorney in Baton Rouge since 2018, has been appointed and sworn in as Acting U.S. Attorney, the Justice Department said Monday in a news release.

"It is a great honor to serve in this position, as this office has a long history of seeking justice," he said. "I can assure the public that our professional staff will continue our mission, and aggressively enforce federal law by working with federal, state, and local partners to prosecute criminals and pursue federal civil enforcement actions when appropriate."

Former U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin's resignation took effect Sunday. He had been the chief law enforcement official in the Baton Rouge-based Middle District of Louisiana since 2018.

Fremin and 55 other Trump-era U.S. Attorneys had been asked by the Justice Department to tender their resignations by the end of February.

Travis was with the Attorney General's Office from 1997 to 2018. His various roles during that span included assistant attorney general in both the Criminal Division and the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, and director of the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

Names that have been mentioned as a possible successor to Fremin include state Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge; Assistant 18th Judicial District Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr.; state Department of Transportation and Development executive counsel Deidre Deculus Robert; and DeCuir, Clark & Adams law partner Michael Adams.