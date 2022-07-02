Thanks to a court ruling this week, the elected members of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board are likely to continue to represent the same districts with the same geographic boundaries that they have since 2014 — despite population changes revealed by the 2020 Cenus.
A three-judge panel of the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal on Thursday made this likely when they disallowed, at least temporarily, two sets of election maps: one approved by the School Board on May 5 and another one implemented because of a June 17 ruling by State District Judge Tarvald Smith.
With no new usable maps, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office is reverting back to the election maps that were used in the 2014 and 2018 elections.
“For now, the election is going to be based on the existing boundaries,” John Tobler, press secretary for the state agency, said Friday.
If that holds, the courts will have erased more than a year of work to come up new School Board districts in time for this fall’s elections.
Qualifying for the Nov. 8 elections is less than three weeks from now, on July 20-22.
On Friday, the three judges announced that they won’t hold a formal hearing in the case until Aug. 10, 19 days after qualifying ends. That announcement dashed hopes that the court would reconvene before qualifying and revive one of the two existing maps.
Tobler said it won’t be difficult for the Secretary of State’s election division to revert back to the maps that the parish School Board adopted in July 2014 in time for the start of qualifying.
“There’s no more or less work because of this in terms of our normal process,” Tobler said.
As many as eight of the board’s nine current members are planning to seek re-election. Only board member Tramelle Howard has announced that he’s not running.
If the 2014 maps remain in effect, people elected to the School Board on Nov. 8 will earn fresh four-year terms, terms that won’t expire until Dec. 31, 2026. Even if the board ends up adopting new maps next year, those maps won’t take effect for years — not until after the fall 2026 elections.
State law gives the School Board until Dec. 31, 2023 to select new election maps that comply with the 2020 U.S. Census. The board opted to move more quickly in order to have new maps in place for the fall 2022 elections.
The 2014 maps were forged in controversy. Just weeks before qualifying, the board voted by a 6-5 margin to reduce its size from 11 to nine members.
The map that Judge Smith recently ordered implemented, Ware/Collins 1-11, would have restored the board back to 11 members. The map that the board adopted on May 5, Plan 22, would have preserved nine members.
Four of the board members who voted yes eight years ago still sit on the board. One of them, Evelyn Ware-Jackson, has since expressed regret with her 2014 vote.
Freeman 9 Member 7, as the plan was called, replaced a more conventional set of maps the board had approved just 21 months earlier, maps that were precleared by the U.S. Justice Department.
Preclearance was itself discarded six months later when the U.S Supreme Court gutted the part of the federal Voting Rights Act that required elected bodies like the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board with a history of racial discrimination to get the prior blessings of the Justice Department before making changes to their election boundaries. Freeman 9 Member 7 was the first election plan adopted by the School Board in decades that was not precleared.
In redrawing its election boundaries on its own and shrinking to nine members when it didn’t need to, the board was seeking to mollify the Baton Rouge Area Chamber of Commerce. The chamber sought unsuccessful legislation in spring 2014 to force such a reduction; the legislation died in part because board members promised to reduce the size themselves.
Supporters argued that a smaller board would be more efficient and would save the school system money. Opponents argue that a smaller board makes it easier for special interest groups such as the chamber to swing elections in favor of their favored candidates.