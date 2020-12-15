The alleged getaway driver in a fatal 2019 armed robbery on Cate Avenue is mentally competent, a state judge has ruled.

Terrance Paul Hanks, 23, also is accused in a string of armed robberies that occurred around the same time as the Oct. 21, 2019, armed robbery that claimed the life of Hugo Sanchez Lopez, 22.

+4 In fatal Cate Avenue armed robbery, alleged getaway driver to undergo mental evaluation A Baton Rouge man accused in a fatal October armed robbery and several other armed robberies around the same time is going to be examined by t…

Hanks and two others, Demarcus Jemal Johnson, 20, and Isaiah M. Carter, 17, were indicted in March on second-degree murder in the death of Lopez. The three defendants also are charged with four counts of armed robbery stemming from the incident in which Lopez and three of his friends were robbed at gunpoint.

The incident occurred in the Ashley Place subdivision off Florida Boulevard, east of Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

Hanks, of the 9300 block of Dancy Avenue, was named in March in three separate indictments. In all, he's charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder and nine counts of armed robbery.

He pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity in April.

+3 16-year-old Baton Rouge boy among 3 indicted in fatal October armed robbery, other robberies A 16-year-old Baton Rouge boy and two local men are under indictment in a fatal October armed robbery and in a string of other armed robberies…

District Judge Fred Crifasi, after reviewing the reports of two doctors, last week found Hanks competent to proceed and assist his attorney, Rodney Messina.

Johnson, of the 200 block of Bon Crest Avenue, and Carter, of the 2300 block of Marci Court, are charged in two separate indictments.

Johnson faces one count each of second-degree murder and aggravated second-degree battery, two counts of attempted second-degree murder and seven counts of armed robbery. Carter, who was 16 when Lopez was killed, is charged with seven counts of armed robbery, two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

Johnson and Carter have pleaded not guilty.