A Baton Rouge man accused of killing and dismembering his wife, Brusly High School teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada, in 2011 and fleeing to Venezuela with their young daughter will stand trial April 27, it was decided Wednesday.

Oscar Lozada, 43, is charged with second-degree murder and faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted on that charge.

Lozada confessed to killing and dismembering his wife, East Baton Rouge Parish authorities have said.

Lozada's attorney, Quintillis Lawrence, said Wednesday he is planning to appeal to the Louisiana Supreme Court lower court rulings that said prosecutors can use Lozada's admission.

A divided state appellate court refused last month to throw out Lozada's confession, rejecting defense arguments that a sheriff's detective failed to honor his request for a lawyer.

Ad hoc Judge Bruce Bennett previously denied Lozada's motion to suppress the confession, ruling in April that Lozada "wanted to do the interview more than he wanted an attorney there."

Lozada initially told Maj. Todd Morris that he wanted a lawyer but later said he wanted to cooperate, according to a portion of Lozada's Oct. 5 interview played in court this year.

Sylviane Lozada's body has never been found.

Her husband was arrested last fall in Mexico after spending more than seven years on the lam in his home country of Venezuela. An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury indicted him in January.

Lozada had bought buckets and concrete around the time of his wife's disappearance in July 2011, according to court filings. Her blood was found on the ceiling and walls of the garage at the family's Spring Lake Drive home in Baton Rouge after she disappeared.

The couple's daughter now lives with her mother's family in Belgium, her mother's home country.

Bennett on Wednesday also scheduled status court dates for Lozada on Oct. 10 and Dec. 3. East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings is prosecuting Lozada.