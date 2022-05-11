The boundaries of the proposed city of St. George won't cause jurisdictional issues for the Baton Rouge and St. George fire departments, the longtime chief of the St. George Fire Department testified Tuesday.
Gerard Tarleton, who has been St. George fire chief since 1987, was told by an attorney for the organizers of the St. George incorporation effort that opponents of the effort claim the proposed city's boundaries are unreasonable because, for instance, the west side of Essen Lane is in Baton Rouge while the east side of Essen would be in St. George.
Tarleton, testifying at the trial of a lawsuit that seeks to block St. George's incorporation within East Baton Rouge Parish, said that won't be a problem when it comes to firefighting.
"We send the closest unit with no consideration for jurisdiction," he said in response to a question from Sheri Morris, a lawyer for the St. George incorporators.
Tarleton said the Baton Rouge and St. George fire departments work very well together.
The fire chief noted that a St. George fire station on Jefferson Highway is in the St. George Fire Protection District, but land directly across the street is in the city of Baton Rouge. He said his department nevertheless responds to calls across the street in Baton Rouge.
Likewise, a Baton Rouge Fire Department station on Coursey Boulevard backs up to the St. George fire jurisdiction area but BRFD is the first to respond to calls in that area.
"It works both ways," Tarleton said.
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Metro Council leader LaMont Cole filed a lawsuit against the St. George organizers, claiming the incorporation of the city of 86,000 people will negatively impact the city-parish. The lawsuit alleges the city-parish will lose an estimated $48.3 million in annual sales tax revenue and other revenues generated within St. George, impairing city-parish services and triggering layoffs.
St. George proponents are pushing for a new municipality as a way to help set up a new school district and gain more control over how some of their tax dollars are spent. They say increased economic development in St. George will benefit the city-parish.
St. George organizers have said they modeled their incorporation effort after the city of Central, the last municipality to incorporate independently in East Baton Rouge Parish. That was done in 2005, though Central has a population less than one-third of that in St. George.
Louis DeJohn Jr., a plumbing contractor and former Central city councilman who also was involved in Central's incorporation, testified he does not view municipalities as competitors to Baton Rouge.
"Everything that was done was to make Central better and East Baton Rouge Parish better," he said.
Fifty-four percent of the voters who took part in the 2019 St. George election voted in favor of the incorporation, but the incorporation has been on hold as the lawsuit by Broome and Cole plays out.
The defense is scheduled to call its final witnesses Wednesday, then both sides will give closing arguments. Retired 22nd Judicial District Judge Martin Coady is not expected to rule from the bench. The trial began May 2.