The late African-American soul and jazz musician Gil Scott-Heron released "Gun" back in 1981, but longtime Baton Rouge state District Judge Bonnie Jackson says the song speaks to what is happening now in this community.

The chorus goes as follows: "Everybody got a pistol, everybody got a 45, and the philosophy seem to be, at least as near as I can see, when other folks give up theirs, I'll give up mine."

Jackson, who has served on the 19th Judicial District Court bench for a quarter-century, brought up Scott-Heron's song Thursday during an interview about youth gun violence that has become so deeply ingrained in the community.

"It's so reflective of the culture today," she said of the song's lyrics. "He could have written it last week."

When Jackson sentenced a 21-year-old Ponchatoula man to 12 years in prison earlier this month for accidentally shooting and killing a 19-year-old Hammond woman in Baton Rouge in August 2017, the judge decried what she called a "culture of young black males" who feel the need to carry guns. She said from the bench that "nothing good comes of this love affair with firearms."

In the interview Thursday in her office, Jackson — who is black — acknowledged that youth gun violence is not limited to the African-American community but said it is certainly more prevalent in that community.

"I tend to see that more in the African-American community because there's this heightened sense of dangerousness. It creates this perception, `I gotta have a gun,'" she said.

Some of those fears are legitimate, the judge noted, "but a lot of it is perceived fear."

"There's this culture that's so pervasive that every young man feels they have to have a firearm. There's just this mentality that it's necessary for them to have a weapon."

"I'm not sure how to change that perception," Jackson conceded. "Something has to happen to change the culture and the thought process."

Perhaps, the judge said, a panel of mothers who've lost sons to gun violence — similar to the Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panels — would help get the message across that more guns do not translate into more safety.

Jackson said many young males today have become desensitized to violence and don't see the emotional carnage left behind when a family loses a loved one to gun violence.

"You'd be safer if fewer people were carrying guns," she stressed. "I wish, I wish I could get through to some of these young men."