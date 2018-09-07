A Slaughter woman who is accused in the fatal 2015 poisoning of her boyfriend and is a suspect in the 2016 death of her husband will stay behind bars without bail, a Baton Rouge judge has decided.

After state District Judge Richard Anderson ordered Meshell Hale, 50, held without bail in late June, her attorney filed court papers in mid-August asking the judge to reconsider his decision and set bail.

George Grace Jr., who represents Hale, argued in the motion that Hale — a mother and grandmother with no prior criminal record — "poses no imminent danger to any other persons in the community and is not a risk to flee."

Anderson denied Hale's motion last week without issuing written reasons. The judge's order was put into the court record this week.

Hale was booked June 5 on second-degree murder in the June 2015 poisoning death of her live-in boyfriend, Damian Skipper. Authorities have said she also is a suspect in the death of her husband, Arthur Noflin Jr., whose charred body was found in March 2016 inside his burned truck in New Orleans.

Hale, who received $10,000 from Skipper's life insurance policy, now is trying to collect $750,000 in life insurance proceeds on Noflin.

In July, state District Judge Tim Kelley, one of Anderson's 19th Judicial District Court colleagues, put on hold a lawsuit that seeks to resolve who is entitled to the $750,000. Noflin's parents are contesting her claim to the money.

Skipper's body was exhumed after Noflin died, and officials determined Skipper died from barium poisoning. Authorities also learned that Hale had bought barium before both men's deaths and had researched barium poisoning.

