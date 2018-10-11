A state judge said a Baton Rouge man who was on probation in 2016 when he fatally shot a Plank Road tire shop worker during an armed robbery deserved every bit of the life prison term he received Thursday.

Curtis Lee Brown Jr., 22, was found guilty in September of second-degree murder and armed robbery in the Nov. 10, 2016, slaying of 25-year-old Jonathan Cornelius Sam outside G&T Tires.

Trial testimony indicated that Sam was putting air into a customer's tire when an armed Brown robbed the patron of his wallet. Sam, who also was armed, was shot in the face when he tried to intervene.

District Judge Lou Daniel noted at Brown’s sentencing Thursday that Brown was on parole for a 2010 conviction for simple robbery and second-degree battery when he shot and killed Sam during an armed robbery. He originally had been charged with armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder in the case that resulted 2010 conviction.

“You were afforded a chance to rehabilitate yourself,” Daniel told Brown. “You totally wasted that and then took another human life. That is a shame.”

The judge also noted that Sam died while acting as a good Samaritan.

“What a noble thing to try to do, as opposed to the conduct of yourself,” he said to Brown.

In a written statement read in court by prosecutor Lauren Corkern, Sam’s aunt, Wilma Johnson, spoke for the family and said that Sam was “a young man who would go out of his way to help others” — and always with a smile.

Johnson used words like sincere, kind, genuine, affectionate, loyal and happy to describe Sam. She said his death and all that was lost as a result “hurt the very core of our hearts.”

“The dreams, hopes and ambitions can’t be fulfilled for Jonathan because his life was cut short,” she wrote. “However, we are proud to say that he died helping a person in need, and that’s what you call being a Good Samaritan.”

Johnson also referenced Brown’s criminal past.

“If only he were still in jail for his prior crimes, Jonathan would still be with us today,” she wrote.

Daniel sentenced Brown to life behind bars without parole on the murder conviction and a concurrent 60-year prison term for armed robbery.

Johnson said the life sentence won’t bring Sam back but will prevent Brown from committing such a crime again.

At the request of Brown’s attorney, Carson Marcantel, the judge appointed the Louisiana Appellate Project to handle Brown’s appeal. Marcantel told Sam’s family that Brown is sorry for what happened.