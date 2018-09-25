A former LSU student accused of negligent homicide in the fatal 2017 alcohol-related hazing of Phi Delta Theta pledge Max Gruver was "vocal" about not wanting Gruver to be a member of the fraternity, new court documents reveal.

Matthew Alexander Naquin, 20, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, is scheduled to stand trial July 8 in the death of Gruver, 18, of Roswell, Georgia.

Naquin's former roommate, Ryan Matthew Isto, pleaded guilty earlier this month to misdemeanor hazing and has told East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutors that Naquin reacted harshly to Gruver being given a "snap bid" by active Phi Delta Theta members prior to the formal "Bid Day."

+6 Two former LSU students plead no contest in hazing death of Max Gruver Two former LSU students pleaded no contest Thursday to misdemeanor hazing in the alcohol-related death of freshman fraternity pledge Max Gruve…

Gruver signed the "snap bid" card, agreeing to become a pledge of Phi Delta Theta prior to "Bid Day," prosecutor Morgan Johnson wrote in a recent court filing in the Naquin case.

"When the defendant, Matthew Naquin, realized that Mr. Gruver had been extended a `snap bid' and signed it, the defendant `tore up and threw out' Mr. Gruver's snap bid due to the defendant's desire for the victim to not be offered a bid or join Phi Delta Theta," Johnson stated, quoting what Isto told prosecutors.

Isto said Naquin was "vocal about (his desire) to cut Max" throughout the Phi Delta Theta pledge period and was "very pro cutting Max," according to the court filing.

Isto, 19, of Butte, Montana, also told prosecutors that Gruver was the only incoming member that Naquin wanted to cut from the fraternity. Naquin told Isto that, "Max is not a good fit," but gave no specific reason why he felt that way, the prosecutor added.

Johnson is seeking state District Judge Beau Higginbotham's permission to use Naquin's alleged statements to Isto at Naquin's trial.

In addition to Isto, former LSU student Sean-Paul Gott, 22, of Lafayette, has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor hazing and pledged his cooperation with prosecutors and agreed to testify at Naquin's trial.

Another ex-LSU student, Patrick Andrew Forde, 21, of Westwood, Massachusetts, also is charged with hazing and has agreed to cooperate and testify truthfully at the trial. Prosecutors will decide down the road whether to prosecute Forde.

Authorities have alleged that Naquin and other senior Phi Delta Theta members targeted Gruver in a hazing ritual they called "Bible study," in which pledges were required to chug hard liquor when they gave incorrect answers to questions about the fraternity.