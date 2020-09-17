A Baton Rouge woman accused of pointing a gun at a driver on the woman 's flooded street in July has been charged by prosecutors with aggravated assault with a firearm.

Bridgette Digerolamo, 38, is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 30 on the three felony counts contained in a bill of information filed last week by the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office.

The incident occurred July 6 around 11 a.m. in front of the Digerolamo home in the 6200 block of Chattanooga Drive.

The driver and her passengers told an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy that, as they drove down the street, which had water on it from the morning's rain, Digerolamo came out of her house with a baseball bat, yelling at them to turn around because they would make her house flood, arrest records state.

Digerolamo then used the bat to strike the side and tailgate of the vehicle, the records indicate.

When the victims got out of the vehicle to check for damage, Digerolamo went back into her house and came out with a handgun, pointing it at them, according to the records.

The driver and passengers, who videoed the encounter, left the area and called 911. The driver later told investigators she feared for her life and her child's life. Her young child was one of the passengers.

District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Thursday his office reviewed the case and the evidence to determine which charges were appropriate.

"We also met in person with one of the victims, who is a mother and wife, and her emotions from that day are still with her," Moore said. "All around, it is an upsetting and concerning incident that we are taking seriously and will continue to navigate until a fair resolution is obtained."

Digerolamo, who was a physical education teacher at Broadmoor Elementary School in Baton Rouge, was fired July 29.

Her attorney, Franz Borghardt, said Thursday that she "regrets any of this ever happening."

"She has lost her job over this and no longer is doing what she loves doing for a living," he said. "Now, we will navigate the criminal justice system, which means getting all sides of the story brought to the table. We hope to resolve this matter in due course."

Aggravated assault with a firearm is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Digerolamo is free on bond.