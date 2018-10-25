A Morgan City man convicted of insider trading in connection with Chicago Bridge & Iron Co.'s $3 billion acquisition of Baton Rouge-based Shaw Group has been sentenced to 32 months in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said Thursday.

Victory Ho, 39, also was ordered by U.S. District Judge John deGravelles to forfeit more than $300,000. The judge further fined him $15,000 on Wednesday.

Former Shaw Group employee Kelly Liu, 32, of Baton Rouge, obtained inside information that Shaw was going to be acquired in 2012 and passed the information to Ho, through another individual, and to Salvador Russo III for their use in trading Shaw securities, Fremin said.

Liu, Ho and Russo were convicted in Baton Rouge federal court in May.

Ho and Russo bought Shaw securities before the public announcement of the merger. Ho sold his Shaw securities after the public announcement caused Shaw's stock price to rise and made roughly $300,000 from the illegal insider trading activities, Fremin said. Russo held on to his Shaw securities.

Liu and Russo, 35, of Baton Rouge, have not been sentenced.

Scott David Zeringue, a former Shaw Group executive, pleaded guilty in 2014 to securities fraud conspiracy and was put on probation for three years. He also was fined $5,000 and ordered to pay $32,000 in restitution.

Zeringue testified in 2017 against his brother-in-law, Ruston dentist Jesse H. Roberts III, who was acquitted of securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud. Prosecutors alleged Roberts turned a $700,000 profit from confidential information that Zeringue said he passed on to his brother-in-law.

