A man accused in the fatal 2018 ambush shooting of his ex-girlfriend on College Drive pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and other unrelated domestic abuse charges and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Billy G. Pettice, 41, had been scheduled to stand trial this week on a second-degree murder charge in the slaying of Dedawn Bush, 20, and would have faced a mandatory term of life behind bars if convicted as charged.

Pettice, according to Baton Rouge police, stole a gun from his cousin hours before he shot and killed Bush on a sidewalk in front of an apartment complex near the intersection of College and Bardwell drives on June 13, 2018.

Pettice had been trying to get back together with Bush in the days preceding her death, repeatedly "proclaiming his love" for her via numerous calls and text messages, his arrest report states.

Pettice also pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated assault with a firearm and domestic abuse battery after he was accused in November of attacking a different woman, the mother of his two young children, while free on bond in Bush's killing.

Police said Pettice strangled the woman while holding a gun to her head and threatening to kill her. Their children, ages 4 and 7, witnessed the assault, an arrest report says.

Police said the victim had broken up with Pettice and started dating someone else.

State District Judge Eboni Johnson-Rose sentenced Pettice under the terms of a plea agreement to concurrent terms of 12 years for manslaughter, five years for aggravated assault with a firearm and six months for domestic abuse battery.

The judge last summer relieved Pettice of his ankle monitor after finding he was unable to afford the monitoring fees. After his November arrest, the judge ordered him held without bond.