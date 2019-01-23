A 21-year-old Baton Rouge man who allegedly raped a woman, held her captive and extorted her in September was indicted Wednesday.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury charged Dequenton Walker, of 4723 Earl Gros Ave., with first-degree rape.

A conviction on that charge would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

The victim told police she went to Walker's apartment to collect money he owed her, but he sexually assaulted her, tied her up and forced her into a closet, arrest records state.

Walker threatened to kill the woman, drove her to a convenience store, forced her to give him her bank card and pin number, and withdrew money from her account at the store's ATM, police stated.

Walker took her back to his apartment, tied her up again and forced her into a closet, police said, but she was able to free herself and jump from a second-story window after she heard him leave.