A Baton Rouge woman was sentenced to 28 months in federal prison Wednesday and ordered to pay $387,000 in restitution to her former employer that she defrauded, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said.

Katherine T. Cancienne, 41, previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud related to her embezzlement from Engineers & Constructors International Inc., a Baton Rouge consulting firm that provides engineeering and managerial staffing to oil and gas companies.

Cancienne, who formerly handled accounting matters at ECI, created a shell corporation and bank account under a name similar to an actual ECI vendor, her indictment alleged.

Cancienne caused ECI to issue checks and make electronic wire payments to the shell company by creating and submitting false and fraudulent documents, Fremin stated.

She was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John deGravelles.