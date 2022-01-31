If a man who worked for a Highland Road couple argues that his cousin coerced his involvement in the couple's 2015 slaying, then the jury will be told that coercion cannot be used as a murder defense, a judge decided Monday.

Over the objection of Ernesto Llerena Alonso's attorney, state District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts granted the prosecution's request for that special jury instruction in the event Alonso and his lawyer assert a justification defense based upon coercion.

Jury selection began Monday at Alonso's first-degree murder trial in the killing of Denis "Bubbie" Duplantier, 71, and Suzanne "Suzy" Duplantier, 70. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged.

Alonso's cousin, Frank Garcia, 54, of Hollywood, Florida, pleaded guilty in September to two counts of manslaughter was sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

Alonso's attorney, Dwight Doskey, indicated Monday that Alonso, 48, who did landscaping work for the couple and lived on other property owned by them, will testify in his own defense.

Prosecutor Dana Cummings had filed a motion Friday asking for the special jury instruction that Foxworth-Roberts granted Monday.

Cummings wrote that Louisiana law allows the defense of justification "when any crime, except murder, is committed through the compulsion of threats by another of death or great bodily harm, and the offender reasonably believes the person making the threats is present and would immediately carry out the threats if the crime were not committed."

"Coercion is not a defense" for a defendant charged with murder, she argued Monday to Foxworth-Roberts before jury selection got underway.

Doskey, in a written response to Cummings' motion and in arguments to the judge Monday, said the state's proposed jury instruction "ignores Louisiana's responsive verdict scheme" and "violates the constitutional right to present a defense."

Doskey agreed that coercion is not a defense to a specific-intent murder but said manslaughter, which is a possible responsive verdict in a first-degree murder case, does not require specific intent to kill.

Foxworth-Roberts rejected his arguments.

Doskey had told The Advocate after Garcia pleaded guilty that Alonso's "limited participation came only after Frank’s actions surprised him, and then Frank threatened the lives of Ernesto and his family."

The judge Monday also granted the state's request to prohibit the defense from referring to Garcia's guilty plea during the trial. Cummings argued the trial is simply about Alonso and that Garcia's plea is irrelevant. Doskey said he wanted to point out to the jury that Garcia had admitted his involvement in the case.

Garcia's plea agreement with the state does not require him to testify against Alonso.

The victims' bodies were discovered Oct. 19, 2015, in the back seat of their red pickup truck at a Hammond gas station near Interstate 12. They had been strangled with zip ties, Cummings revealed when Garcia pleaded guilty.

Alonso's white pickup was seen on surveillance video as it followed the couple’s vehicle into the Petro truck stop, authorities have said. Alonso’s truck was later discovered at Garcia's home in Florida.

The Duplantiers were reported missing by worried family members who hadn’t had contact with them for more than a day. Baton Rouge police officers conducted a welfare check and found the door open to the couple’s Highland Road home. They and their red truck were missing.

A safe inside the Duplantier home was found open, with cash missing, authorities have said. Blood was located in several rooms. Authorities believe Alonso and Garcia entered the couple's home and beat them to get the information needed to open the safe.

At Garcia's guilty plea hearing and sentencing, Cummings disclosed that $160,000 in cash, believed to have been stolen from the Duplantier home, as well as valuable coins and jewelry belonging to the couple, was found at Garcia’s home in Florida.

Cummings also filed documents prior to that hearing stating that one of the victims' daughters told Baton Rouge police that her father "previously hid cocaine in his house."