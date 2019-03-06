A Baton Rouge police detective testified Wednesday morning that he believes Instagram messages between two teens over a gun sale led to a December fatal shooting, implicating a 17-year-old in the killing of a 19-year-old.

Based on testimony at a Wednesday morning detention hearing, Juvenile Court Judge Adam Haney ruled that prosecutors had enough evidence to move forward with the case against the 17-year-old arrested last month in the killing of 19-year-old Charvon Johnson.

BRPD Detective Jeffrey Anders testified that investigators believe the 17-year-old fatally shot Johnson on Dec. 4 behind an abandoned house on Jackson Avenue, right off North Acadian Thruway. Anders said the two teens had messaged on Instagram about Johnson selling the 17-year-old a handgun, leading to their meetup that day, when they both got dropped off by separate vehicles at the abandoned house.

Anders said there were no witnesses of the shooting and a gun was not recovered, but the person who dropped Johnson off for the transaction identified the 17-year-old. He said shell casings from the scene also matched other firearm evidence from a prior armed robbery, for which the 17-year-old has also been implicated.

The 17-year-old was 16 at the time of the fatal shooting, which is why the case was heard Wednesday juvenile court. The Advocate typically does not identify juveniles until they have been charged in adult court.

Assistant District Attorney Courtney Myers said Wednesday her office had not yet decided whether they would transfer the case into adult court. However, the 17-year-old has already been charged as an adult in the prior armed robbery case.

In that case, Myers requested a judge transfer the 17-year-old be out of the local juvenile detention center and into an adult jail, which was granted, sending him to the custody of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office in late January. However, Parish Prison no longer has appropriate detention facilities for juveniles, which under federal law includes any defendant younger than 18.

The Sheriff's Office instead contracts with a jail in East Carroll Parish, more than three hours north of Baton Rouge, to house any juvenile defendants. This change has prompted recent concern and litigation, which attorneys have argued inhibits juveniles' access to legal representation, but also educational opportunities and family visits. Two other juveniles, both charged with murder, have been ordered back to the juvenile detention center for detention, one only temporarily.

The 17-year-old on Wednesday sat in court in a black and white jumpsuit, that read RBDC on the back, short for Riverbend Detention Center in East Carroll Parish. He hugged a younger family member as he left the courtroom.

Haney set the 17-year-old's bail at $200,000 for the count of second-degree murder. Haney also found probable cause for a charge of illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.