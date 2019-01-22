The husband of a Brusly High School teacher who vanished from the couple's Baton Rouge home in 2011 pleaded not guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder in her slaying.

Oscar Alberto Lozada, 43, who fled to his home country of Venezuela with their young daughter following Sylviane Finck Lozada's disappearance, was arrested in Mexico in September and indicted earlier this month by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury.

+5 Oscar Lozada indicted in 2011 slaying of wife, Brusly High teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada Seven and a half years after Brusly High School teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada disappeared and her blood was found on the walls and ceiling of …

Sylviane Lozada's blood was found on the walls and ceiling of the couple's garage after she was reported missing, but her body has never been found.

Oscar Lozada confessed in September to killing his wife in July 2011, authorities have said.

+6 Sheriff's Office: Lozada confesses to 2011 killing of wife, a Brusly teacher Oscar Lozada was back in Louisiana after his extradition from Texas on Friday afternoon and confessed at Louisiana State Police headquarters t…

The couple's 12-year-old daughter, Angelina, is now living with her mother's family in Belgium, her mother's home country.

Lozada appeared Tuesday before state District Judge Trudy White. He is being represented by the East Baton Rouge Parish public defenders office.