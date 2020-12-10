A state judge Thursday modestly reduced the bonds of two Baton Rouge cousins set to be retried next fall in the 2017 slaying of a man outside a Plank Road barbershop.

District Judge Tarvald Smith's reduction of Denver and Jordale Carter's bonds from $300,000 to $250,000 came over the objection of prosecutors and just days after an East Baton Rouge Parish jury failed to reach a verdict at their second-degree murder trial.

Smith declared a mistrial shortly after midnight Monday, when the jury deadlocked after more than five hours of deliberation.

The judge on Thursday scheduled the retrial for Sept. 13. The Carter cousins are accused of killing Karl "Tunchie" Moore Jr., 32, on Dec. 29, 2017, outside the Prestige Unisex Salon. He was shot in the back during a robbery, prosecutors said.

Smith said he based his decision to "reluctantly" lower the cousins' bonds to a quarter-million dollars on the fact that they have been jailed for three years and must wait another nine months to be tried again.

"September's a long time," he said.

Prosecutor Morgan Johnson argued during Thursday's hearing that the bonds should be increased, while defense lawyers said they should be lowered.

Johnson pointed to Denver Carter's criminal history, which includes what she described as an "alarming and disturbing" 2011 armed robbery in which an 85-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint of her wallet, vehicle and oxygen tank in her driveway.

Denver Carter, 25, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty in 2013 and was paroled from prison in October 2017, two months before the Moore slaying, the prosecutor said.

Johnson argued the "violent criminal history" of Jordale Carter, 23, of Zachary, includes a 2019 aggravated burglary conviction that stemmed from a July 18, 2017, incident; and pending attempted armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm charges relating to a July 15, 2017, incident.

"You know how ruthless, violent these two individuals are," Johnson told the judge. "These are violent, violent individuals."

One of Denver Carter's attorneys, Ron Haley Jr., argued that his client is "still an innocent man" in the wake of this week's hung jury and said it would be a "miscarriage of justice" to continue to hold him behind bars on a bond he cannot make.

Asked after court if the slight bond reduction will allow Denver Carter to get out of jail, Haley replied, "Is it a game changer? I don't know."

One of Jordale Carter's lawyers, Assistant Public Defender Kristen Richardson, told the judge that her client plans to stay with his mother, enter a GED program and get a job if he's able to post bond.

In the event either cousin makes bond, the judge said conditions will include a 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and GPS monitoring. They only will be allowed to leave their homes for church services and court-approved work, he added.

Video surveillance played at the trial showed Denver Carter running away from the barbershop with a black bag -- which prosecutors said belonged to Moore -- along with Jordale Carter and another unidentified man.

Trial testimony also indicated that an hour and 15 minutes after Moore's slaying, video surveillance showed the cousins pawning a gold chain that belonged to Moore for $300.