The Louisiana Supreme Court said Friday that people who “precipitate” crimes by others can be held liable for their actions, and that emergency workers injured in the line of duty aren’t automatically barred from suing for damages.
The ruling answers queries from a federal appeals court wrestling with a lawsuit filed against a leader of Black Lives Matter by a Baton Rouge policeman wounded during protests spurred by BRPD fatally shooting Alton Sterling in 2016.
The officer who brought the lawsuit six years ago — identified in court papers as John Doe — said Black Lives Matter leader DeRay McKesson should be held accountable for the injury he suffered while trying to remove protesters blocking Airline Highway.
Doe accused the Baltimore-based protest organizer of inciting the violence that resulted in the officer’s “loss of teeth, a jaw injury, a brain injury, a head injury, lost wages ‘and other compensable losses.’”
A federal judge dismissed Doe’s claim, but the 5th Circuit ruled that it should go to trial. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to take up the case until Louisiana’s highest court weighed in. The decision prompted the state Supreme Court to answer:
- Whether Louisiana law recognizes a duty, under the facts alleged in the complaint, or otherwise, not to negligently precipitate the crime of a third party?
- Assuming McKesson could otherwise be held liable for a breach of duty owed to Officer Doe, whether Louisiana’s Professional Rescuer’s Doctrine bars recovery under the facts alleged in the complaint?
In a split ruling, the Louisiana justices said McKesson failed to exercise “reasonable care” and could be held liable under state law.
“Given the intentional lawlessness of this aspect of the demonstration,” Justice Jefferson D. Hughes III said, writing for the court, “McKesson should have known that leading the demonstrators onto a busy highway was likely to provoke a confrontation between police and the mass of demonstrators, yet he ignored the foreseeable danger to officers, bystanders, and demonstrators, and notwithstanding, did so anyway.”
The court also said that while, generally, first responders assume some risk because of the nature of their jobs, Doe still has a right to sue given the circumstances. In a concurring opinion, Justice William J. Crain wrote that this is a matter for the court to decide at a trial.
“The question is, ‘should this plaintiff recover from this defendant for these particular damages that arose in this particular manner?’” Crain wrote. “This inquiry is fact-specific. The scope of the duty is generally not a policy question; it is a matter of common sense, justice and fairness.”
Judge Piper D. Griffin penned the lone dissenting opinion, saying political protest should be protected because it carries “a high moral value” in society.
While condemning the assault on the officer and repudiating violence as a denigrating force, Griffin argued that “a balance must be struck between the freedom to express a political opinion in a peaceful manner and a respect for the rule of law.”