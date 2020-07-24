Another candidate has entered a race for an open seat on the state's 1st Circuit Court of Appeal.
Melanie Newkome Jones of Baton Rouge filed paperwork Friday to enter the race to replace Court of Appeal Judge Toni Higginbotham. Higginbotham is 74, and just before the qualifying period opened Wednesday the state Supreme Court upheld a law that says judges can serve past age 70 but cannot run for new terms once they reach that age.
Previously, Baton Rouge City Court Judge Chris Hester threw his hat in the ring for the 1st Circuit seat (2nd District, Subdistrict 1, Division A), as did Johanna R. Landreneau. Hester and Landreneau are Republicans. Jones is running as a Democrat.