For the past three years, specialists have worked to determine if Frank Ford Cosey, a man convicted of one of East Baton Rouge Parish’s most brutal murders, has the mental capacity to be put to death for his crime.
An off-and-on courtroom battle designed to determine if he has an intellectual disability reconvened Monday morning inside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse in downtown Baton Rouge. The so-called Atkins hearing is slated to continue until Thursday and officials expect they could finally finish all the testimony this week.
Cosey, now 62, raped 12-year-old Delky Nelson and slashed her throat inside her home in July 1990. He left the child naked and spread-eagled in the master bedroom, on display for her mother to discover her dead body.
Jurors convicted him in September 1996 and voted unanimously for the death penalty. More than 25 years of legal wrangling in the case since then has delayed Cosey’s execution.
The Louisiana Supreme Court reaffirmed his conviction and death sentence in 2000 and the U.S. Supreme Court denied a review of his case in 2001.
Cosey’s legal team is now trying to convince a judge that the convicted killer is ineligible for the death chamber because he has his a diminished mental capacity.
It’s illegal to put intellectually disabled convicts to death. The U.S. Supreme Court deems such executions cruel and unusual punishment and ruled it violates the Eighth Amendment.
The evidentiary hearing dates back to May 2019 when Cosey’s attorneys began putting psychologists who’ve evaluated him on the stand. Since then, the hearing has languished, with rounds of testimony taking place sporadically only for the case to be postponed several months. The last round of testimony took place over a five-day span in July.
Cosey’s attorneys called five psychological experts to testify before resting their case in November. They offered evidence that included summaries of their psychological assessments, guidelines for forensic psychiatry and Cosey’s school records from high school.
On Monday, attorneys for the Attorney General’s office continued presenting their case. Tennessee forensic neuropsychological consultant Jill Hayes testified for hours. She was hired by the state and interviewed Cosey for over six hours in September 2017.
Hayes said she found signs of a learning disorder that affects Cosey’s reading and written expression.
“Additional testing and information is needed to confirm to the extent that he has this disorder, but it would not constitute an intellectual disability,” she testified.
Hayes went on to say that drugs and alcohol abuse have significantly impaired educational, social, and occupational functioning, but “at no point in his life has Mr. Cosey had significant deficits in intellectual functioning.”
The intellectual disabilities claim is part of a petition for post-conviction relief that Cosey originally filed in 2001 without any allegations of legal misconduct during his trial or appeals. State Supreme Court Justice Scott Crichton wrote in a June 2016 ruling that it was a strategic maneuver of Cosey’s to use his paltry application as a placeholder until it got the attention of attorneys 11 years later. The legal team beefed up his bare-bones petition in 2015 by citing trial court rulings and arguing that Cosey suffered due process violations, speedy-trial rights violations and ineffective counsel amongst other allegations of legal misconduct.
Nineteenth JDC Chief Judge Donald Johnson, who is presiding over the case, denied many of those motions in 2015. He did side with Cosey’s claim that he deserves a hearing to decide his intellectual abilities.
The Louisiana Supreme Court, in a 4-3 decision in June 2016, opted to allow the evidentiary hearing to move forward.
Cosey sat in the courtroom Monday next to his attorneys Ankjen Ingraham, Matilde Carbin and Charlotte Faciane.
Cosey was on parole when he raped and killed Delky Nelson on July 6, 1990. The Baton Rouge girl lived across the street from him on El Scott Avenue. According to trial testimony, he beat the girl before killing her and stomped on her face so hard that the last two letters of the word “Reebok” were stamped on her left cheek.
Cosey’s fingerprints and DNA evidence left at the scene led investigators to him. His trial attorneys unsuccessfully argued that another neighbor of the victim’s family was the real killer.
The hearing is expected to reconvene at 8 a.m. Tuesday in Johnson’s courtroom (8B) at the 19th Judicial Courthouse, 300 North Blvd.