A Baton Rouge man accused of fatally stabbing his neighbor at a senior living facility in April was indicted Thursday on a second-degree murder charge.

Larry Woodard, 69, also is charged with obstruction of justice in the killing of Frances Marinelli, 67, at Calais House by Lobdell Boulevard and Bishop Ott Drive.

After finding Marinelli dead from apparent stab wounds in her apartment on April 11, police followed a trail of blood and encountered Woodard, who answered his door holding a bloody knife, an arrest report states.

Police wrote in the report that Woodard "made several unsolicited statements advising officers that he had stabbed the victim."

The report cites surveillance video and says Woodard left his apartment and knocked on the victim's door across the hall. When Marinelli opened the door, police say Woodard immediately struck her, causing her to fall.

He entered her apartment and remained inside for several minutes, beating the victim and stabbing her numerous times with a bladed weapon, police said. He then walked back to his apartment, which likely left the blood trail. The victim died in her apartment.

Police said they later searched Woodard's apartment and found recently used first aid supplies and cleaning products.

Police did not identify a motive for the attack and provided no information about whether the victim and suspect had any relationship other than being neighbors.

The case is assigned to state District Judge Christopher Dassau.