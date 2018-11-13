A Greenwell Springs man accused of fatally shooting two Baker men last year and dumping their bodies in St. Helena Parish will stand trial in May.

William Bottoms Jr., 29, was scheduled to be tried next month, but his attorney and an East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutor agreed Tuesday to push the trial back to May 13.

Bottoms is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the June 1, 2017, killing of Mohamed S. Hussain, 29, and Derrick D. Williams, 23.

Prosecutors last May dismissed an accessory charge against a Greenwell Springs woman, 28-year-old Megan Marie Gaylord. The state intends to call her as a witness at Bottoms' trial.

Gaylord told detectives she was driving a car on Plank Road between Baker and Zachary when Bottoms, her front seat passenger, shot Hussain and Williams, who were sitting in the back seat, an arrest report says.

Gaylord said the four of them had used drugs and that Bottoms became paranoid and fatally shot the men, the report states.