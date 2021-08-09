A Baton Rouge man who shot a police sergeant in the leg as he and other officers responded to a 2019 domestic call was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday.

Clifton Gerard Eames Jr.'s sentencing came shortly after he pleaded guilty before state District Judge Will Jorden to three counts of attempted first-degree murder as well as firearms counts.

Authorities have said Eames, 26, unleashed a "volley of gunfire" at officers responding to reports of a domestic dispute in which a woman was being beaten in August 2019.

Sgt. Ralph Walker, a 22-year veteran of the city's police force at the time, was hit in the leg and hospitalized.

The incident occurred at Eames' apartment in the 900 block of Geranium Street, which is near Nicholson Drive.

Eames' arrest report says the officers approached the door and "heard the muffled sounds of a female coming from within the apartment." Police started knocking loudly and announcing their presence, then kicked down the door but "discovered that a futon style couch was blocking the entry door from fully opening."

"The three officers were able to force open the door and were immediately met by a volley of gunfire," police wrote. "As the three officers fled from in front of the door, a second volley of gunfire erupted. Officers retreated and a standoff ensued."

After firing his gun, Eames tried to run away, but was taken into custody without incident. He later confessed to shooting at the officers, according to the report.