While his son Vadal was on the LSU football team, James Alexander reportedly received a six-figure sum of stolen money from John Paul Funes, the former chief fundraiser for Our Lady of the Lake hospitals who admitted in federal court Thursday that he embezzled more than $550,000.

According to the Baton Rouge Business Report, Funes sent about $180,000 to the father of the standout offensive lineman.

Vadal Alexander was a four-year starter at LSU from 2012-2016. He was selected in the seventh road of the 2016 NFL draft by the Oakland Raiders.

The report doesn't state exactly when the transaction occurred.

Funes, 49, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty as charged to wire fraud and money laundering during a brief hearing before U.S. District Judge John deGravelles. Sentencing will occur at a date to be announced.

Funes admitted he embezzled more than $550,000 over a seven-year period, stealing gift cards meant for cancer patients, flying family and friends to LSU and New Orleans Saints football games and sending money to persons who did little to no work for the foundation he headed.

Earlier this week, Business Report reported that two family members of former LSU quarterback Rohan Davey are unnamed individuals in federal court documents alleging fraud by Paul Funes.

Davey reportedly confirmed to Business Report on Tuesday that his mother and sister "are the Florida-based 'Individuals A and B'" in the documents.

Funes allegedly gave Davey's relatives 18 checks totaling $107,000, according to the report. They ultimately funneled back approximately $63,000 of that.

Davey played with the Tigers from 1998-2001 and was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2002 NFL draft, where he won two Super Bowls.

Davey wasn't reportedly a player at LSU when these payments were made.

Funes was fired in November as the OLOL Foundation's president and chief executive officer.