A newly hired teacher at Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge was fired Monday, 12 days after he was placed on paid leave in the wake of news reports about a lawsuit by a former student at Episcopal High, where he previously worked, alleging that he acted inappropriately with her and other female students.
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system announced Hoang’s firing on Tuesday in a short statement, offering no reason why except to say it was done “in accordance with proper personnel policies.”
Victor Hoang applied for a job with Woodlawn High as a health and physical education teacher in late May, two months after he’d been fired from Episcopal High, where he’d worked for nearly 10 years as a social studies teacher. Hoang worked barely two months in his new Woodlawn job before the events at his old employer caught up with him.
The school system claims it knew little about Hoang’s untimely departure from Episcopal High before Hoang's case made the news.
According to the seven-page lawsuit filed Oct. 5, Hoang groomed an Episcopal student, identified in court papers as "Z Doe," and others for a sexual relationship between 2019 and 2022. She alleges he frequently invited Doe and other female students to "hang out" in his classroom throughout the school day.
The lawsuit says Hoang would make sexual comments toward the students and would "praise and then punish/chastise" Doe, causing her to feel anxiety if Hoang "was not pleased with her." She said she was subjected to harassment by the school and was unable to complete her education there.
Episcopal has denied Doe's claims that school leaders knew about inappropriate behavior and said the school would fight those claims vigorously in court. This school said that, when it learned of Hoang’s alleged behavior, it promptly determined that he had violated school policy and fired him.
Episcopal has not specified which school policies Hoang was found to have violated. And it has yet to file an official answer to the lawsuit — nor has Hoang, who is also being sued personally.
In his application, obtained by The Advocate via a public records request, Hoang was clear that he’d left Episcopal in March, but did not offer a reason why he’d left two months before the end of the school year.
In his job interview, according to school system officials, Hoang maintained that Episcopal had not renewed his contract. But in public statements after the lawsuit was filed, Episcopal officials said that the Baton Rouge private school fired him March 17 — that would ordinarily mean that his contract was cut short and was not up for renewal.
Except for completing a two-page form where it noted how long Hoang worked there, Episcopal officials said that East Baton Rouge school officials asked for no additional information or documentation about Hoang’s employment.