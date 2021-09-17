The Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday extended its own court filing deadlines again as the state recovers from hurricanes Ida and Nicholas.
Chief Justice John L. Weimer had previously said court deadlines would be extended through this coming Monday. With a new order, court filings aren't due until after next weekend.
The new deadline is Monday, Sept. 27.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued a pair of emergency proclamations regarding the storms, which Weimer cited Friday.
"All filings which were or are due to this Court between Wednesday, September 1, 2021 through Friday, September 24, 2021, shall be considered timely if filed no later than Monday, September 27, 2021," Weimar wrote. "Parties who are unable to meet this deadline due to Hurricane Ida or Tropical Storm Nicholas may submit motions for extensions of time, supported by appropriate documentation and argument."