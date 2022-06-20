Out on bail for a variety of gun and drug charges dating back to 2018, Jermaine Lee Lewis Jr. led St. James Parish sheriff's deputies on a chase through Lutcher and Gramercy neighborhoods that ended in a head-on crash with an unmarked patrol vehicle, sheriff's deputies said.
Neither Lewis nor the deputy was seriously injured in the crash earlier this month, but the vehicles had heavy damage. The chase hit 50 mph on narrow neighborhood streets, and Lewis, 25, of Lutcher, blew through several stop signs after dark, creating a potential risk to the public, said Col. Sid Berthelot, chief St. James Parish sheriff's deputy.
The chase and crash on the night of June 2 came one day after Judge Alvin Turner Jr. had refused St. James Parish prosecutors' request to immediately revoke Lewis' bail on 2018 and 2020 drug distribution, weapons and felony battery charges following his arrest in April on new drug distribution and weapons counts.
Turner, of the 23rd Judicial District Court, wanted Lewis to get drug treatment instead, court minutes show.
The episode has drawn questions in legal circles in the 23rd Judicial District Court system, which encompasses St. James, Ascension and Assumption parishes, and also highlights several running issues there and in other systems, court watchers say.
Those issues include the pace of the courts since the pandemic and the sometimes fraught and information-poor decision-making process judges often face when deciding whether and how much to set bail or whether to hold a defendant, who is presumed innocent, indefinitely pending trial. Also, state courts are under increasing scrutiny and pressure from advocacy groups not to abuse money bail as a means of simply keeping pre-trial defendants, in particular poor ones, in jail without an individual evaluation of the risk.
The judges weigh two imperatives: protect the public from potentially dangerous people and help people who might have an addiction that's leading them into trouble.
"I mean, at the end of the day, you are predicting risk, right? So that there's always a level of uncertainty. You've got to balance the right of the presumptions of innocence with what you see in front of you, whether that's a police report of a particular defendant," said Jermaine Guillory, the chief administrative officer for 19th Judicial District Attorney Hillar Moore III in Baton Rouge. His office is not involved in the St. James case. "It's an inherently risky decision a judge has to make. I don't envy it for sure."
Such bail can be particularly hard on defendants and their families, forcing them to lose jobs and even homes, and, if enough pretrial prison time occurs, lead to plea agreements that are harsher than defendants might have otherwise taken.
Eric Foley, a staff attorney with the Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center in New Orleans, argues that monetary bail is supposed to ensure defendants show up for court and that the danger some defendants may pose to the public is mitigated.
"Our critique is that the current system, as it operates in many parishes and many jurisdictions throughout the U.S., doesn't do either of those particularly well because the reliance on cash bail kind of farms out the work that should be done in the courtroom to decide whether a person is a flight risk or whether there's a danger. It sort of relies instead on an arbitrary money amount to do that work for the judge," Foley said.
In 2015, attorneys with the MacArthur Justice Center and other groups sued and successfully forced an end to Ascension Parish's preset bail amounts in its misdemeanor court as unfair to poor defendants. The same group was recently part of a settlement of a lawsuit against the judges of the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge that has forced a reevaluation of that district's bail system.
Known as "callout," the new procedure over the past six months brings prosecutors, defense attorneys and the duty judge together each day at 1 p.m. to look more thoroughly at bail and other release conditions. The defendant can also fill out an interview form to provide more information about their needs and financial status. Earlier, a judge might not have as many people and information available when setting initial bail for a defendant.
"Judges typically would only look at the police report for the arrest and then they would have criminal history that was pretty much it, so this is an opportunity have more context from our side, but also for a defense attorney or a public defender to give more information about a particular defendant," said Guillory, the aide to East Baton Rouge's DA.
These kinds of changes have also led to other pressures, however. The easing of bail and other criminal justice reforms of the prosecution and sentencing of lesser crimes have led to criticisms in New Orleans and other large cities in the nation that these changes are contributing to rising crime and lawlessness.
Lewis' old charges for which prosecutors had been seeking to revoke bail had been the subject of multiple continuances by prosecution and defense attorneys as the courts have emerged from slowdowns caused by the pandemic. An earlier conviction on some of those charges might have already landed Lewis in jail.
But, after Lewis' arrest on April 4 on the new counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, amphetamine and cocaine; a weapons count; and a drug paraphernalia count, Judge Tess Stromberg, the duty judge at the time who isn't handling Lewis' cases, gave him $100,000 bail, which he made, court papers indicate.
Two days later, though, citing the April arrest, prosecutors filed to revoke Lewis' bail on the earlier counts from 2018 and 2020.
A hearing on the motion wasn't held until June 1, however, and, when prosecutors saw that Turner wasn't likely at that time to revoke the bail on the older charges, they had asked for Lewis to be drug tested immediately. His attorney informed the court that Lewis wasn't likely to pass the test and wanted treatment.
That's when Turner allowed Lewis to remain out on his existing bail on the condition he find a drug treatment facility within 10 days, court minutes show.
The director of a residential Baton Rouge drug treatment facility that handles court-ordered clients says Lewis probably should have been sent to jail for the short term and been provided the assistance to find a treatment facility while in jail.
"I think in the situation where he said he needed help, help should have been provided to him before being released," said Emily George Tilley, a licensed clinical social worker and addiction counsellor and clinic director of the 70-bed O’Brien House. "He should have walked into a treatment facility instead of walking home."
Turner and Lewis' public defender, Ericka Schexnayder Brignac, declined to comment on the case. A spokesman for prosecutors in 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky Babin's office didn't return a request for comment.
Besides providing the basic facts of the June 2 crash and arrest, Berthelot, the chief sheriff's deputy, also declined to comment on the case.
After the June 2 crash with the sheriff's deputy, Lewis was released again on bail with counts of reckless operation with an accident, making a turn without a signal, felony aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer and felony aggravated flight from a peace office, according to court papers and the sheriff's website.
But, after The Advocate began inquiring about the case, Turner issued a warrant on June 14 for Lewis' arrest, citing the subsequent arrest over the crash and release since the June 1 hearing in his court.
"In the interest of guarding the safety of any other individual or community, the court orders that the defendant be held without bond on all felony charges before this court pending trial," the judge wrote.
It's not clear if Lewis has been arrested since the warrant. Berthelot didn't return messages for comment. Turner has set a hearing for early next month in Lewis' case.