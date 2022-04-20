A Baton Rouge man accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy who allegedly bullied a juvenile member of the man's family was indicted on a second-degree murder charge Wednesday.
Cleveland Ely, 35, of the 3100 block of Erie Street, is charged with killing Dion Williams in a Lobdell Avenue parking lot on Jan. 9.
Detectives say Ely shot Williams after discovering the teen had bullied a juvenile member of Ely's family, Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely has said.
Williams suffered several gunshot wounds and died later at a hospital.
Ely's case has been assigned to state District Judge Beau Higginbotham.