The Louisiana Supreme Court on Thursday threw out the jury pool and ordered a Caddo Parish judge to start over in the capital murder trial of accused cop-killer Grover Cannon, the result of a computer snafu that left every young resident of East Baton Rouge Parish off the jury list.

Jury selection began last month in East Baton Rouge Parish, where Cannon’s defense attorneys found that none of the 566 potential jurors summoned for selection in his trial was under 26.

'Mammoth' error: Young Baton Rouge residents, newcomers left out of jury pool since 2011 Ann McCrory, the judicial administrator in East Baton Rouge Parish, acknowledged on the witness stand Wednesday that the buck stops with her.

A further review of parish jury pool records found that no one born after June 2, 1993 had ever been called to jury service in the parish due to a computer “glitch” that rejected periodic updates, leaving the jury pool essentially the same since 2011.

That means that anyone who moved into the parish after 2011 also was excluded from participating in jury service, 19th Judicial District Administrator Ann McCrory testified at a hearing last week.

In its one-page opinion, the court found that the jury pool in Cannon’s trial was “improperly constituted” under two articles of the state Constitution.

Judge Greg Guidry issued a separate, concurring opinion that made clear he didn’t think the constitution required throwing out the jury “venire,” but that it was warranted “both out of an abundance of caution and to prevent a possible waste of judicial resources.”

The decision comes as a rebuke to Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel, who has pressed forward with the elaborate jury selection process for death penalty trials, denying repeated requests by Cannon's defense team to suspend the trial given evidence of a whole swath of the populace left off the rolls.

Cannon is accused of killing Thomas LaValley as the Shreveport officer responded to a domestic call. Pre-trial publicity pushed the trial to East Baton Rouge Parish, but only for jury selection. The chosen jurors and alternates will head to Shreveport to weigh Cannon’s fate at trial.

The high court's decision nullifies nearly three full weeks of jury selection in Cannon's trial.

Just how long it might take to prepare a new jury pool to try Cannon is uncertain. As of Friday, East Baton Rouge Parish jury officials had not yet isolated the computer problem that caused the jury pool list to remain stagnant.

McCrory did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

Dwight Doskey, Cannon’s lead defense attorney, said the decision will put on hold “any prospective case until they manage to correct their system.”

He said he expected that jury officials would need at least six weeks to install a new jury pool and send out questionnaires, the first stage to creating a group of a few hundred randomly selected people needed for a capital trial.

In the meantime, other cases awaiting trial in the parish may also need to be shelved, though it remains an open question whether people already convicted by juries that were chosen from the outdated pool hold a valid claim that those guilty verdicts too must be tossed.

“I do not know the result as to people who are filing to vacate their convictions,” Doskey said.

Such challenges are expected in the wake of the court’s decision relying on two state constitutional pillars to throw out the jury pool in Cannon’s case: The right to equal protection under the law, and right of adult citizens to serve as parish jurors.

About 34 jury trials a year were held in the 19th JDC, on average, over the six-year period ending in 2016. Nearly all of them took place during the time frame in which jury officials acknowledge the parish jury list was growing ever more stale.

Chris Aberle, director of the Louisiana Appellate Project, which handles appeals for indigent defendants, said he expects challenges but hadn’t assessed the ruling.

Mike Mitchell, public defender in East Baton Rouge Parish, said he also expects numerous legal challenges based on the court’s decision Thursday.

“I believe every case that was tried under this system will likely be challenged,” Mitchell said.

Staff writer Bryn Stole contributed to this story.