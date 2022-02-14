A man who worked as a landscaper for a Highland Road couple and lived on Nicholson Drive property they owned denied any involvement in their 2015 slaying just days after their bodies were found, and told a Baton Rouge detective to "prove it" when he was confronted by the detective, a jury learned Monday.
Ernesto Alonso, 48, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of Denis "Bubbie" Duplantier, 71, and Suzanne "Suzy" Duplantier, 70, at the conclusion of his videotaped interview Oct. 21, 2015, with Baton Rouge police Detective Ross Williams at the Hollywood (Florida) Police Department.
The interview was played for an East Baton Rouge Parish jury Monday as his trial resumed following a weeklong recess caused by the coronavirus.
"Did you kill Bubbie?" Williams asked Alonso midway through the interview. "No," Alonso replied. "Did you kill Bubbie's wife?" the detective inquired. "No," Alonso answered. "Did you steal money from him?" Williams asked further. "No," Alonso repeated. "Did you steal dope from him?" the detective asked. "No," Alonso said one more time.
Later in the interview, Williams testified that he tried to give Alonso a chance to explain what might have happened in the Highland Road home.
"If something happened at Bubbie's house, if something went bad, something you didn't intend to happen, or maybe that somebody else did and you were there, this is your chance to tell us the truth," Williams told Alonso through a Hollywood police officer who spoke Spanish.
"I didn't," Alonso replied.
Alonso told Williams that he went to the Duplantier home the morning of Oct. 17, 2015, to work on a sprinkler system. He told the detective that is the last time he saw or spoke with Denis Duplantier.
Williams then told Alonso that license plate reader information and cellphone data showed that Alonso was not telling the truth about his whereabouts and movements the weekend the couple was killed.
"You need to tell me the truth and tell me what actually happened," Williams said in the interview. "Because what you're telling me is not true. I know that. I can prove that. I'm asking you questions I already know the answers to. I'm not asking something I need you to give me an answer to. Do you understand that?"
"If he already has the answers, then why is he asking me questions?" Alonso asked the interpreter.
"If you're being honest or not," the interpreter explained, adding that Williams was telling Alonso that he was not being truthful.
"Okay. Prove it," Alonso answered.
"Very well," Williams fired back. "But right now, you are under arrest for the murder of Suzanne and her husband."
Their bodies were discovered Oct. 18, 2015, inside Denis Duplantier's red truck at a Hammond gas station and truck stop. Zip ties were found around the couple's necks and wrists, and Suzanne Duplantier's ankles also were bound with zip ties. Both of their mouths were covered with duct tape, and Suzanne Duplantier was wrapped tightly in a table cloth from head to waist.
Alonso's hands were zip-tied behind his back when he was brought into the Hollywood police interview room on Oct. 21, 2015. The zip ties were removed before the interview began, the videotape showed.
The jury already has seen surveillance video showing Denis Duplantier's pickup pulling into the Petro gas station and truck stop off I-12 in Hammond the evening of Oct. 18, 2015, followed shortly thereafter by Alonso's white truck.
Investigators believe Alonso's cousin, Frank Garcia, 54, of Hollywood, Florida, was driving Denis Duplantier's truck with the victims' bodies inside.
Garcia also was charged with first-degree murder in the slayings but pleaded guilty last fall to manslaughter. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Alonso faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if found guilty as charged.
Cummings previously told the jury that $160,000 in cash, believed to have been stolen from a large safe in the Duplantier home, as well as valuable coins and jewelry belonging to the couple, was found at Garcia’s home. The jury saw crime scene photos of those items Monday, as well as some of the physical evidence.