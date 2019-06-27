The state's top court has reinstated a St. Landry Parish man's vehicular homicide convictions and eight-year prison term in a 2011 alcohol- and road rage-related crash that killed five Ascension Parish residents in Baton Rouge.

A partially empty bottle of rum was found inside David Leger's truck after the Interstate 10 crash, and his blood alcohol level was 0.10 percent. A blood alcohol reading of 0.08 percent is considered presumptive evidence of drunken driving in Louisiana for those 21 and older.

The state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal, however, reduced Leger's convictions to negligent homicide in 2017 and ordered him resentenced, saying nothing pointed to his intoxication as a contributing factor in the fiery crash.

The Louisiana Supreme Court disagreed late Wednesday and reversed the Baton Rouge-based appellate court.

"We find the state presented sufficient evidence that defendant Leger's intoxication was a contributing factor in the deaths of the five victims where he drove aggressively and engaged in a high-speed game of `cat and mouse' that led to their deaths," Justice Marcus Clark wrote for the court.

"The jury's inference that defendant's intoxication led to that aggressive behavior was perfectly reasonable considering the facts and evidence presented at trial," he added.

Witnesses testified Leger, 36, of Palmetto, and Kelsye Hall, 29, of Baton Rouge, were driving recklessly on I-10 West on March 13, 2011, when Leger tried to pass Hall's SUV on the right shoulder. The two vehicles came into contact, and Leger's pickup spun out of control and crossed the grassy median.

His truck collided with a car driven by Effie Fontenot, 29, of Prairieville, on I-10 East between the Highland Road exit and the Bluff Road overpass. Fontenot's car burst into flames.

Fontenot and her sons — Austin and Keagan Fontenot, 3 and 11, respectively, and 7-year-old Hunter Johnson — were killed, as was Kimberly Stagg, 19, of Prairieville, who was riding in the front seat of the car.

Leger was convicted on five counts of vehicular homicide. Hall, who was not drinking, was found guilty at a separate trial on five counts of negligent homicide. She was sentenced to two years in prison but served less than a year behind bars.