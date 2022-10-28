One of the three candidates for an appeals court position serving a part of East Baton Rouge Parish enjoys a wide fundraising edge over his opponents, and entering the stretch run of the primary election had nearly enough on hand to outspend his competitors 2-to-1.
The race for an opening on the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal drew three sitting members of the 19th Judicial District Court: Republicans Hunter Greene and Beau Higginbotham and Democrat Don Johnson. Early voting is underway and ends Tuesday; Election Day is Nov. 8.
Greene, from the Family Court; Higginbotham, from Criminal Court; or Johnson, the district's chief judge, will replace appellate Judge J. Michael McDonald, who is above age 70 and ineligible to seek re-election. The 1st Circuit includes 16 parishes in central Louisiana. The winner earns a 10-year term in a subdistrict within East Baton Rouge Parish.
If no one receives more than 50 percent of the vote in the primary, a runoff will occur Dec. 10.
Greene earns top dollar
Greene, 56, has drawn support from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, the prestigious New Orleans law firm Stone Pigman Walther Wittman, and the Louisiana State Farm Agents and Associates, a political action committee led by East Baton Rouge School Board President David Tatman. His list of donors also includes several state lawmakers.
“It’s getting the message out to people about what I stand for,” Greene said. “When you look at the people contributing, these are people that are mostly in the district. And when they’ve cut a check, I feel pretty comfortable that they're not just doing it because they're going to give one to every candidate.”
According to campaign finance reports, Greene raised about $232,000 through the first five months of the campaign, more than Higginbotham ($69,095) and Johnson ($129,071) combined. He entered the final month of the race with nearly $175,000 available to spend while Johnson and Higginbotham both had less than $50,000 remaining in their respective accounts as of Oct. 10, according to the finance reports.
Greene, who served nearly 10 years as a state legislator, has been in a tough race before. He faced seven others in his first bid for a state office in 2005, including a Republican Party leader and a well-known city council member. Despite having no political clout at the time, Greene advanced past the primary and defeated the GOP party leader handily in the general election.
“It wasn't because I was a better Republican, it's just that I had more appeal to more people,” Greene recalled. “He identified as the Republican guy, and I had crossover vote. I feel like I still have crossover votes. I don’t feel like it’s only going to be Republicans voting for me.”
Some of Greene’s key endorsements include the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s FuturePAC and Rolfe McCollister, publisher of the Baton Rouge Business Report.
“I believe that I’m a serious candidate. I’m not going to say that money wins it, I know that it takes hard work,” he said. “But it takes funds to get the signs out and to get the message out. And the people that pull the lever for me will know that they’re voting for a serious candidate.”
Johnson works in unfamiliar territory
A pickup turned the corner onto North Boulevard during an evening rush hour last month. Donald Johnson’s large campaign flag flapped in the truck’s bed. As the truck eased past the 19th Judicial District Courthouse, Johnson leaned out of the window and waved at a group of people standing outside the downtown courthouse.
“Vote for Don Johnson,” he said with a smile.
The 1st Circuit race pulls Johnson out of his wheelhouse. He hasn't faced any political opposition in his inner-city district in 14 years, winning without opposition in 2014 and 2020, but this year seeks a seat from a much larger area. The appeals court subdistrict includes Baker, Central, Zachary and a portion of Baton Rouge outside Johnson’s home turf.
The chief judge has been working nursing homes, libraries and homeless shelters, attended countless events, knocked on doors, and planted himself on street corners where he’s shouted his message from bullhorns.
“I had to be more-connected with the area because I've never ran in it before,” Johnson said. “I’ve never been a candidate or had to compete in areas that are outside the district where I’m elected from."
Johnson said he enjoys some name recognition already because of issues at the courthouse. Recently concerns have been raised about who can leave jail while awaiting a trial. Amid a record-breaking surge in violence, there has been an outcry among Baton Rouge leaders this year to stiffen bail for some of the area’s most violent defendants.
Johnson said a bail reform plan is already in place that district judges and stakeholders in law enforcement have been working on for the past two years. It would streamline the process to get relevant information relayed to judges quicker so they’re more equipped to make well-informed decisions for each offender when setting bond amounts.
“You may say, ‘Is this in response to recent events?” said Johnson, indicating the first phase of the reforms could be unveiled in coming days. “No, the planning is not. The urgency of it may have been impacted. We’re probably going to push faster to implement part of the recommendations rather than wait until all of the comprehensive planning is done and completed.”
Higginbotham’s tough-on-crime message
Beau Higginbotham is the son of former 1st Circuit Judge Toni Higginbotham and ex-19th JDC Judge Leo Higginbotham. He's running as a former East Baton Rouge prosecutor and experienced judge but acknowledges that people know the family name.
“I guess it could help out a little bit,” he said. “But I think my reputation is what’s going to help me the most. I’ve been tough, but fair. I've been in the courtroom. I have the trial experience. I know the issues.”
Higginbotham’s noticed how crime has become more serious over the past few years and more offenders have become career criminals. “We have to get to a point where there are real consequences for these people so that they don't continue the behavior,” he said.
“I didn't make this rhetoric up to meet these uncertain times that we're dealing with now. I've been dealing with this for nearly 20 years," Higginbotham added. "So it's been my life's work. And I think my record is what's going to show the people that I'm the appropriate candidate.”
His relatively hardline stance on crime has made him a favorite for law enforcement organizations. Some of Higginbotham’s endorsements include Zachary Police Chief David McDavid, the Baton Rouge Association of Firefighters, the city’s police union and Baton Rouge’s former police chief Greg Phares. He’s also been rated favorably by the trade federation AFL-CIO.
“It's not just one sector of society; it's a broad brush,” Higginbotham said. “I think really my support comes from people that are tired of watching crime change our community.”
One thing Higginbotham’s campaign has lacked has been donations. He didn’t receive any campaign contributions during the first five months of his candidacy, according to financial reports. He began his run with about $59,000 already available from previous campaigns, and said finances won’t be an issue for him over the final days of the campaign.
“We do have money coming in,” Higginbotham said. “We have sufficient funds to do what we need to do.”