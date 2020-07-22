In a ruling released hours before qualifying for elections began Wednesday, the Louisiana Supreme Court shot down two judges' requests to do away with a mandatory retirement rule for all judges once they turn 70.

Both Baton Rouge District Judge Janice Clark and New Orleans Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell challenged the age requirements in separate lawsuits with Clark, 73, and Cantrell, 72, both looking to pursue another term on the bench. Up until now, judges have been allowed to stay on the bench if they turn 70 during one of their terms, but cannot not run for another term after turning 70.

The Louisiana Supreme Court issued a ruling late Tuesday that found "no merit" in Clark and Cantrell's assertions that those rules discriminated against them and violated various rights, and the court ruled that changing the mandatory retirement age could only happen with a change to the state constitution.

In a per curiam decision not attributed to any particular Supreme Court justice, the court also gave clarity on a case left unresolved from several years ago when Orleans Parish Criminal District Judge Frank Marullo Jr. won an election at age 74. The Supreme Court took him off the bench for more than a year while he pursued a case that he should be allowed to continue serving, but he retired before the issue was resolved.

The ruling from Tuesday underscored that Louisiana judges are allowed to serve out their terms past age 70, but that they are not allowed to seek reelection for another term, and said the Marullo case was overruled "to the extent that it held otherwise."

The high court's ruling was unusual for several reasons, among them being that the Supreme Court took up the case without rulings from district or appeals courts on it — the normal avenues that would result in a case on their docket. Last week,the Louisiana Attorney General's Office asked the Supreme Court to dismiss Clark and Cantrell's lawsuits ahead of qualifying for the fall elections, as many judges are up for election.

The Supreme Court apparently granted that request, though Justice Scott Crichton disagreed with their decision to do so.

"Intervention prior to lower court action is not warranted in this instance," he wrote in a denial of Attorney General' Jeff Landry's writ application.

Chief Justice Bernette Johnson dissented from the ruling that upheld the mandatory retirement ages.

