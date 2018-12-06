A Baton Rouge man has been indicted in in the March 5 slaying of a 25-year-old man outside a Florida Boulevard condominium complex.

Arthur Alexander, 33, of 2197 Park Drive, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the killing of Eddie Samuels.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury also indicted Alexander on possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He has a prior simple robbery conviction, the indictment states.

Shell casings from the homicide scene matched a pistol that detectives found hidden under the lining in the trunk of Alexander's car, an arrest warrant says.

Alexander was arrested in New Orleans in August and booked in the killing.

His case has been assigned to state District Judge Don Johnson.