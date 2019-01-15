A Baker man accused of accidentally shooting his girlfriend to death last February while firing at his brother's dog was a no-show Tuesday for his arraignment on negligent homicide.

State District Judge Lou Daniel issued a bench warrant for Rhykem Rogers, 28, of 2421 McHugh Road.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury indicted Rogers on Dec. 5 in the killing of Cherish Faith Smith, 23, who had given birth to the couple's daughter three weeks before the shooting.

An arrest report says Rogers had been out with his brother and mother drinking on Feb. 25 and returned with his brother to the couple's McHugh Road home, where his brother often stayed.

Rogers demanded that his brother leave after the two men got into a heated argument. Rogers then released his brother's pit bull from the backyard and started shooting at the dog with a semi-automatic handgun as the dog ran across the street, the Baker police report says.

Rogers fired four or five rounds, missing the dog but accidentally hitting Smith.

Smith was shot in the stomach and died at a hospital.

Police later found a black 9 mm handgun across the street from Rogers and Smith's home. Rogers told detectives the gun was his, the police report states.

Rogers is currently free on $31,000 bail. Online court records do not indicate he has hired a lawyer.

A negligent homicide conviction would carry up to five years in prison.