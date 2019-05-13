A Greenwell Springs man who was set to stand trial Monday in Baton Rouge in the fatal 2017 shooting of two Baker men whose bodies were dumped in St. Helena Parish will now be tried in August.

There are still motions that haven't been heard in the case of William Bottoms Jr., so Judge William Bennett scheduled a motion hearing for July 2 and a trial for Aug. 5.

Bottoms, 29, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the killing of Mohamed S. Hussain, 29, and Dedrick D. Willioms, 23.

+2 Trial date set for Greenwell Springs man accused of fatally shooting two Baker men A Greenwell Springs man accused of fatally shooting two Baker men last year and dumping their bodies in St. Helena Parish will stand trial in May.

He is accused of killing Hussain and Williams while the three men and a woman rode in a car June 2, 2017, on Plank Road between Baker and Zachary.

East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutors dismissed an accessory charge against the woman, Megan Marie Gaylord, of Greenwell Springs, who was driving the car in which Bottoms allegedly shot the two men.

+2 Greenwell Springs woman's accessory charge dropped in 2017 double murder A Greenwell Springs woman's accessory charge in the 2017 killing of two Baker men was dismissed by a prosecutor Wednesday, paving the way for …

Gaylord said the four of them had used drugs and Bottoms, her front seat passenger, became paranoid and shot the men, who were sitting in the back seat, an arrest report states.

The state intends to call Gaylord as a witness at Bottoms' trial.

About two months before the slayings, he was released from state prison after serving time for a heroin possession conviction.

Bottoms faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.

Bottoms' twin brother, Lawrence Bottoms, was fatally shot April 29 in Mississippi after he pulled a gun on Hancock County sheriff's deputies trying to serve a warrant on him out of East Baton Rouge Parish for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, the Biloxi Sun Herald reported.

+3 Twin brother of convicted felon killed by Mississippi deputies awaiting double-murder trial in Baton Rouge A Louisiana convicted felon shot to death Monday by deputies in Mississippi is the twin brother of a Greenwell Springs man accused in the 2017…

Lawrence Bottoms was convicted in 2017 of the 2015 stabbing of a teenager with a screwdriver, according to Livingston Parish court records. The charge he pleaded guilty to in the case was aggravated battery. The teenager died months after the stabbing.