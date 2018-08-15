A Baton Rouge man busted during a traffic stop last year with 30 pounds of marijuana and $15,000 in cash has pleaded guilty in federal court, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin announced Wednesday.
Thanh Tran, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and faces significant prison time when he is sentenced.
Baton Rouge police narcotics detectives were conducting surveillance of Tran at an apartment complex last September when they saw him place two large black trash bags into the back of his BMW sport utility vehicle and drive off, Fremin said.
Tran began driving erratically, so the officers stopped him on Archery Drive, where the marijuana and cash were discovered in the SUV.
At the time, Tran was on probation from a previous federal conviction for conspiracy to distribute ecstasy.