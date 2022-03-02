A retired judge Wednesday rejected a defense request to remove a Baton Rouge judge from a 2017 homicide case after a prosecutor accused the defense of trying to "muddy the record" to help their chances on appeal.
A defense lawyer argued he is merely being a "zealous advocate" for his client.
Former 23rd Judicial District Judge Ralph Tureau's ruling means 19th Judicial District Judge Tarvald Smith can remain on the case of cousins Jordale and Denver Carter and preside over a pending motion for a new trial filed by Jordale Carter.
The Carters were convicted of manslaughter at a November retrial in the killing of Karl "Tunchie" Moore Jr., 32, during a robbery in the parking lot of the Prestige Unisex Salon on Dec. 29, 2017.
They have not been sentenced. They each face up to 40 years in prison.
Their first trial in 2020 on second-degree murder charges ended in a mistrial when an East Baton Rouge Parish jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.
Jordale Carter's attorneys alleged in a motion for a new trial and a motion to recuse Smith that the judge allowed jurors to leave the courthouse for unsupervised smoke breaks during the trial, and that the judge held private, off-the-record communications with jurors.
Prosecutor Morgan Johnson told Tureau during Wednesday's hearing on the recusal motion that Smith, before speaking with the jury, asked both sides if they had any objection to him doing so and no objections were voiced.
Johnson argued there are "no valid grounds" to disqualify Smith from continuing to preside over the case.
"This is a ploy to muddy the record for appellate purposes. That's what's going on here," she alleged. "This is a defense tactic ... to set up appeals."
Stephen Sterling, one of Jordale Carter's lawyers, told Tureau that the motion to recuse was not filed to "tarnish or besmirch" Smith's reputation but was part of his "zealous advocacy" for his client.
In the end, Tureau denied the recusal motion. Sterling objected to the ruling. Smith attended the hearing but was not called as a witness by either side.
The Carter cousins were accused of pawning Moore's gold chain 75 minutes after his death.
The motion for a new trial alleges, among other things, that one of the jurors may have been an eyewitness in the case. Jordale Carter's attorneys claim an alternate juror told them after the trial that one of the jurors was in the pawn shop when the victim's jewelry was pawned.
The male juror reportedly revealed that information to two other jurors and the alternate juror during an unsupervised smoke break on Nov. 22 at the retrial, the motion states. The juror's revelation came shortly after prosecutors showed the jury surveillance video from the pawn shop of the transaction.
"Ah man, I thought they were going to show my face next," the alternate juror, in a sworn affidavit, quoted the juror saying. The juror recalled one of the defendants trying to get the female cashier's number, the alternate juror added.
Alternate jurors do not take part in jury deliberations.
Sterling acknowledged Wednesday that the alternate juror's allegations are "tenuous at best" but told the judge he intends to subpoena witnesses for the new trial hearing, including the alternate juror and the juror who allegedly made the statements about the pawn shop.