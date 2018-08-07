mug_Williams__David

This is a mug of David "Bam" Williams. It goes with the story below running tomorrow. The mug was provided by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. MURDER.ARREST.WSB — Addo. WBR Sheriff Mike Cazes announced the arrest of David L. Williams today on two counts of first-degree murder. Police say Williams shot two men behind a levee in Port Allen and then set their car on fire in 2007.

A 50-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for shooting two men outside a Baton Rouge apartment complex in 2007 and burning their bodies behind the Mississippi River levee in Port Allen.

David "Bam" Williams, of Baton Rouge, was convicted in May on second-degree murder counts in the killing of Drexel Swayzer, 27, and Jamey Williams, 25, both of Baton Rouge. David and Jamey Williams are not related.

Trial testimony indicated David Williams shot the two men, who were sitting in a sport utility vehicle in the parking lot of the Suburban Apartments, because he thought they were laughing at him.

Jamey Williams was shot three times; Swayzer was shot twice. A forensic pathologist testified Swayzer also inhaled smoke, meaning he was still alive when the SUV was set on fire.

State District Judge Trudy White said David Williams is not eligible for probation, parole or a suspension of sentence.

   

