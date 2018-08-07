A 50-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for shooting two men outside a Baton Rouge apartment complex in 2007 and burning their bodies behind the Mississippi River levee in Port Allen.

David "Bam" Williams, of Baton Rouge, was convicted in May on second-degree murder counts in the killing of Drexel Swayzer, 27, and Jamey Williams, 25, both of Baton Rouge. David and Jamey Williams are not related.

Baton Rouge man convicted unanimously in 2007 double murder A Baton Rouge man was convicted Friday in the 2007 shooting and burning deaths of two men whose charred bodies were found inside a burning car…

Trial testimony indicated David Williams shot the two men, who were sitting in a sport utility vehicle in the parking lot of the Suburban Apartments, because he thought they were laughing at him.

Jamey Williams was shot three times; Swayzer was shot twice. A forensic pathologist testified Swayzer also inhaled smoke, meaning he was still alive when the SUV was set on fire.

State District Judge Trudy White said David Williams is not eligible for probation, parole or a suspension of sentence.