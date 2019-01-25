When Kenneth Gleason stands trial March 11 in the fatal 2017 shooting of a black man in Baton Rouge, prosecutors want jurors to hear that he allegedly shot another black man to death two days earlier and also fired into the home of a black family that lived two houses from Gleason.

Gleason, 24, is charged in both killings and the non-fatal shooting that occurred in a four-day span in September 2017, but will be tried first in the second of the fatal shootings.

Gleason was in court Friday for a hearing to determine the admissibility of the so-called "other crimes" evidence, but a state judge pushed the proceeding back to Wednesday to give the defense more time to prepare.

Gleason, who is white, is charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of Bruce Cofield, 59, on Sept. 12, 2017, and first-degree murder in the killing of Donald Smart, 49, on Sept. 14, 2017.

Police have described the nighttime shootings as random and possibly racially motivated.

Prosecutors are trying Gleason first in the killing of Smart. They aren't seeking the death penalty.

The non-fatal shooting incident on Gleason's street, Sandy Ridge Drive, occurred on Sept. 11, 2017. Two brothers were in the house at the time but weren't injured.

Gleason, of Baton Rouge, is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder in that shooting.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges filed against him.

A witness observed Gleason outside the Sandy Ridge home immediately after the shooting, according to an "other crimes" motion filed by prosecutor Dana Cummings.

The day before the first fatal shooting, the motion says, an employee of a Jiffy Lube on Coursey Boulevard reported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office that a suspicious white male in a red vehicle "removed a handgun from the flower bed in front of the business." The worker later identified the man as Gleason.

On Sept. 12, 2017, a local surveillance company, Custom Security, alerted law enforcement that a white male was seen parking a small red car in a parking lot, removing the license plate and placing duct tape over identifying markings on the car, the motion states.

Cofield was killed that night.

Three shell casings were found on a walkway "a few feet" from the Sandy Ridge shooting scene, 13 casings were discovered at the scene of the Cofield shooting and 10 casings were located at the Smart crime scene, the motion says.

A State Police Crime Lab firearm examiner determined that all of the shell casings were fired from the same gun "and were consistent with being fired from the same type of weapon that the defendant purchased in November of 2016," Cummings wrote.

Different kinds of ammunition were used in each shooting, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III has said, but the bullets were fired from the same 9 mm gun. That gun has not been found.

Cummings also stated that a DNA profile obtained from the casings at the Cofield crime scene matched Gleason's DNA profile.

Gleason allegedly shot Cofield and Smart from inside his car, then got out and fired more shots while standing over them, authorities have said.

Cofield was killed on the corner of South Acadian Thruway and Florida Street. Witness statements and video surveillance indicated the shooter was driving a small red car, according to the motion.

Witnesses told detectives the suspect "began shooting the victim from the strip mall parking lot, at which point the victim fell to the ground and rolled into the street where the shooter stood over him and fire more shots into his body," Cummings says in her motion.

Smart was shot to death as he walked by the Alaska Street BREC Park to his overnight shift at Louie's Cafe.

A witness told investigators he saw a white man driving a small red vehicle "shoot the victim in the driveway area of the parking lot, and then stand over the victim firing additional shots into him after he was down," Cummings wrote.

State District Judge Beau Higginbotham is presiding over Gleason's case.