When a Baton Rouge woman goes on trial in the fatal June 2015 poisoning of her boyfriend, prosecutors will be able to tell the jury about the suspicious March 2016 death of her husband, a state judge has ruled.

One of Meshell Hale's attorneys said Tuesday they'll ask a state appeals court to reverse District Judge Richard Anderson's ruling.

Hale, 52, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Damian Skipper in Baton Rouge. She hasn't been charged in the death of Arthur Noflin Jr., whose charred body was found inside his burned truck in New Orleans.

Skipper, 41, died of barium poisoning, East Baton Rouge Parish coroner's officials have said.

East Baton Rouge prosecutors claim they have compelling evidence that Hale fatally poisoned Noflin, 42, and they asked Anderson last fall for permission to use that evidence at Hale's first-degree murder trial in Skipper's death.

+2 Prosecutors: Jury should hear evidence Baton Rouge woman accused in boyfriend's poisoning also killed husband When a Baton Rouge woman stands trial in the 2015 poisoning death of her live-in boyfriend, prosecutors want the jury to know they have compe…

Hale's attorneys objected, saying it would only prejudice Hale and confuse the jury.

Anderson, who held a hearing on the state's request in January, granted the request last week.

One of Hale's lawyers, Joel Porter, said Tuesday that Hale is "saddened and disappointed" with the court's ruling. He said Hale "had absolutely nothing to do with" Noflin's death, and added someone other than Hale is responsible for his death.

+2 Lawyers debate whether jurors can hear about death of woman's husband a year after boyfriend dies A Baton Rouge woman awaiting trial in the fatal 2015 poisoning of her boyfriend would be prejudiced if the jury was allowed to hear the state'…

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said his office looks forward to presenting all of the evidence at Hale's trial.

"Justice will be served by allowing the presentation of the entire truth surrounding these two intertwined murders to jurors rather than allowing them to know only bits and pieces of the relevant evidence," he said.

Skipper died June 30, 2015, after being treated for extreme abdominal pain and related symptoms the week prior to his death. It was believed he died of a heart attack, and he was buried without an autopsy. The cause of his death was determined only after his body was exhumed following Noflin's death.

Noflin was found dead March 18, 2016, inside his burned truck in New Orleans' Lower 9th Ward. His charred body was found on the floorboard behind the first row of seats.

The cause and manner of Noflin's death remain unclassified. An autopsy on his body showed no signs of trauma and determined he did not inhale any smoke, meaning he was dead before his body was burned.

A New Orleans police detective testified in January that Hale bought barium acetate twice in 2015 before Skipper died, and once in 2016 before Noflin's death.

Prosecutor Dana Cummings has disclosed that Hale researched barium acetate on her computer. The week prior to his death, Noflin was hospitalized twice with the identical symptoms experienced by Skipper, she has said.

After Skipper died, Hale claimed she and Skipper were married and ultimately collected $10,000 in life insurance proceeds, Cummings has said in court documents.

Investigators learned that the month after Skipper died, Noflin's will was changed to make Hale the sole beneficiary of a $750,000 payoff, Cummings has said. That life insurance payout has been put on hold by a judge until the criminal proceedings against Hale are completed.

+4 $750,000 life insurance case put on hold until completion of Slaughter woman's criminal proceedings A $750,000 life insurance case involving a Baton Rouge man whose charred body was found in the back seat of his burned truck in New Orleans in…

Detectives also learned that Noflin was at Hale's Stoney Creek Avenue residence in Baton Rouge the day of his death. They also learned his truck passed a license plate reader on Interstate 10 East in LaPlace less than two hours before the vehicle was found, Cummings has said in court documents.

A Jeep Patriot traveling two seconds behind Noflin's truck was rented by Nina Alexander, who was in a domestic relationship with Hale's daughter, Dominique Hale, the documents state.

Investigators have been looking at Dominique Hale and Alexander in connection with the possible dumping of Noflin’s body and truck, court records indicate. Meshell Hale's lawyers say there is no direct evidence showing that Noflin himself didn't drive his own truck.

Prosecutors are pursuing a life prison sentence for Hale rather than the death penalty. She does not have a trial date.

+2 In boyfriend's fatal poisoning, Baton Rouge woman won't face death penalty if convicted A Baton Rouge woman accused of fatally poisoning her live-in boyfriend for life insurance money in 2015 won't face the death penalty if she's …