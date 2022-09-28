An accused cop killer battling capital murder charges in the shooting death of a Baton Rouge police officer and another man has been deemed mentally competent by two doctors. State District Judge Raymond Bigelow agreed with their reports and declared Ronnie Dewayne Kato Jr. fit to stand trial in the April 2020 slayings of police Lt. Glenn Dale Hutto Jr. and Curtis Richardson, the stepfather of Kato's girlfriend.
The 38-year-old Baton Rouge man faces two counts of first-degree murder and the possibility of being sentenced to death if convicted on either count. His charges stem from April 26, 2020 shootings that police say occurred at two different locations.
Authorities say Kato killed Richardson, his girlfriend's 58-year-old stepfather, during a domestic dispute on North Pamela Drive. He shot and killed Hutto, 45, with an assault-style rifle several hours later when he ambushed police officers searching for him in the backyard of a home along Conrad Drive, police have said.
Hutto was a 21-year veteran of the police force who died as a sergeant and was posthumously promoted to the rank of lieutenant.
Kato was indicted on the murder charges in July 2020. He has spent the past 29 months behind bars at the East Baton Rouge Parish jail awaiting trial, online booking records indicate.
East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings formally filed the notice seeking the death penalty against him Dec. 1.
Prosecutors said Kato's attorneys raised concerns about his mental capacity. Bigelow, the judge currently presiding over the case, appointed a sanity commission to evaluate Kato and examine his ability to understand the proceedings against him. The judge assigned two independent specialists — Tulane University forensic neuropsychiatrist Dr. Jose Artecona and Baton Rouge psychologist Dr. David Hale — and both found Kato fit for trial, according to testimony at a hearing Wednesday morning inside Bigelow's courtroom.
No trial date was set during the hearing.
Court documents show prosecutors wanted to sever the two murder charges and try him separately on the two slayings. Cummings, in a motion filed in July 2021, argued that Kato's girlfriend and her mother, who was married to Richardson, had not been cooperative with the team of attorneys prosecuting Kato's case. Both women would be key witnesses in the trial for Richardson's slaying.
Cummings sought to try Kato in Hutto's killing first to mitigate any impact the uncooperative witnesses could have on that trial. But District Judge Christopher Dassau in October denied the prosecution's motion, in part ruling that the women have shown no indications that they would sabotage either case.