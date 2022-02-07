A Baker man accused in the 2018 shooting death of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims has a new trial date of April 4.

Dyteon Simpson, 23, was scheduled to stand trial Monday on a second-degree murder charge, but prosecutor Jermaine Guillory told state District Judge Will Jorden that a material witness is currently on medical leave.

Simpson's attorney, Margaret Lagattuta, did not object to the trial being rescheduled.

Simpson is accused of shooting Sims in the face with a 9 mm pistol on Sept. 28, 2018, after Sims, 20, intervened during a fistfight to defend a friend outside a fraternity party just off the Southern University campus.

Police have said Simpson confessed to punching Sims' friend and then intentionally shooting Sims. Simpson, who has pleaded not guilty and remains jailed, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged.

Lagattuta claims Simpson cannot get a fair trial before East Baton Rouge Parish jurors because of extensive media coverage of the case. Jorden ruled last summer that the defense's change of venue motion was premature because prospective jurors have not been questioned.

Sims starred at University High. His father, Wayne Sims, played basketball at LSU under then-Coach Dale Brown in the late 1980s.