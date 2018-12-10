More than 5,000 Louisiana residents kept their access to birth control and health care screenings at Planned Parenthood clinics in Baton Rouge and New Orleans when the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday avoided a high-profile case by rejecting appeals to lawsuits that would have stripped Medicaid funding from the organization.
Over the dissenting votes of three justices – four were needed to hear the case – the high court upheld a January 2016 ruling by U.S. District Judge John deGravelles, of Baton Rouge, that found Louisiana’s two Planned Parenthood clinics were deemed competent providers by the Louisiana Department of Health, therefore legally should continue to receive Medicaid payments for services. His decision was upheld by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.
The high court's order in Andersen v Planned Parenthood reflected a split among its conservative justices and an accusation from Justice Clarence Thomas that his colleagues seemed to be ducking the case for political reasons. New Justice Brett Kavanaugh was among the justices who opted not to hear the case.
The lawsuits didn’t address using public money to fund abortions – that remains illegal in Louisiana.
Louisiana and Kansas were appealing lower court rulings that had blocked them from withholding money that is used for other health services for low-income women.
Abortion opponents have said Planned Parenthood should not receive any government money, and they seized on heavily edited videos that claimed to show the nation's largest abortion provider profiting from sales of fetal tissue for medical research.
Investigations sparked by the videos in several states didn't result in criminal charges.
“For more than thirty years, people from all over Louisiana have relied on Planned Parenthood for lifesaving health care,” Melaney A. Linton, President and CEO, Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, said in a prepared statement. “And for too long, politicians have tried to restrict Louisianans’ access to the care they need and deserve. Planned Parenthood will do everything we can to ensure our patients and the people who need health care will always have a place to turn – no matter what.”
Kansas' outgoing Republican governor and incoming Democratic administration offered differing reactions to the court's action. "We regret today's decision from the U.S. Supreme Court announcing that it fell one vote short of taking our case against Planned Parenthood," Gov. Jeff Colyer told the Associated Press.
Ashley All, a spokeswoman for Kansas Democratic Gov.-elect Laura Kelly, said, "This case was about providing access to care and funding basic health services, like annual exams, birth control and cancer screenings."
Benjamin Clapper, executive director of Louisiana Right to Life, said the state should have the prerogative to determine how tax dollars are spent in this state.
The decision, however, doesn’t invalidate a 2016 state law, initiated by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, that prevents public funds from going to organizations that perform abortion, Clapper said. Neither of Louisiana’s Planned Parenthood clinics do so, but the facility in New Orleans has applied for permission to terminate pregnancies.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said he was disappointed the high court refused to address the issue, which he says has an enormous impact on the functioning of state government. “It's not only inconsistent with the Court's precedent, but there is a split in the (federal court) circuits on whether beneficiaries can sue in federal courts so in some places they are permitted to but not in others.”
The issue is who has the right to challenge a state's Medicaid funding decisions, private individuals or only the federal government. The states say that the Medicaid program, a joint venture of federal and state governments to provide health care to poorer Americans, makes clear that only the Secretary of Health and Human Services can intervene, by withholding money from a state.
Most lower federal courts have found that private parties can challenge Medicaid funding decisions in court, although the federal appeals court in St. Louis rejected a similar court challenge and allowed Arkansas to end its contract with Planned Parenthood. A split among federal appeals courts is often a reason for the Supreme Court to step in.
"So, what explains the court's refusal to do its job here? I suspect it has something to do with the fact that some respondents in these cases are named 'Planned Parenthood.' That makes the Court's decision particularly troubling, as the question presented has nothing to do with abortion," Thomas wrote.
The dispute at the high court has nothing to do with abortion, as Thomas pointed out in a dissent that was joined by Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch. Kavanaugh's decision not to join the three justices was his first discernible vote on the court. Had he or Chief Justice John Roberts voted to hear the case, there would have been the four votes necessary to set the case for arguments.
The dispute over funding for Planned Parenthood stemmed from the July 2015 release by the anti-abortion group Center for Medical Progress of a series of edited videos purportedly depicting Planned Parenthood of America executives talking about the sale of fetal tissue. Planned Parenthood has said it did not seek any payments beyond legally permitted reimbursement of costs.
Associated Press writer Mark Sherman contributed to this report from Washington, D.C. And Associated Press writer John Hanna contributed to this report from Topeka, Kansas.