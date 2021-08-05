A COVID-19 outbreak at U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge has forced the court to conduct all activities remotely until at least mid-August.

"As a result of numerous confirmed positive cases of the COVID-19 virus among key operational personnel in virtually every Court Unit, we cannot responsibly conduct in-court proceedings during the current surge in cases in the Court and in our communities," an announcement on the court's website states.

All court activities have been moved to remote operations until at least Aug. 16, the announcement says.

The notice says all public events scheduled in the courthouse during this period "are hereby canceled."

"Please contact the chambers of any judge with whom you have meetings or hearings scheduled during this period to determine how such business will be conducted or rescheduled," the message reads.

Filings in non-sealed matters which are required to be filed in-person will be permitted via a drop-box set up in the lobby of the Clerk of Court's Office or via U.S. Mail, the court said.

All filings not required to be submitted in-person still can be filed electronically seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

Under Gov. John Bel Edwards' reissued statewide mask mandate, which began Wednesday, Louisianans 5 years and older are once again required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The governor's action came amid an unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as the delta variant continues to rapidly spread.

The mandate will be in place at least until Sept. 1., he said.