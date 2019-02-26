Max Gruver, the fraternity pledge who died of alcohol poisoning following a 2017 hazing ritual on the LSU campus, excessively drank and smoked marijuana the entire month he was enrolled at the school, an attorney for a former student accused in the death alleged Tuesday in a bombshell court filing.

Gruver's parents blasted what they described as the beginning of "victim shaming" intended to deflect attention away from the hazing ritual and the role played by a fraternity member charged with negligent homicide in their son's death.

The hard-hitting filing paints the 18-year-old Gruver as a "party animal" who willingly consumed alcohol and used marijuana on a daily basis.

It also alleged Gruver, of Roswell, Georgia, showed up "high" to the ill-fated September 2017 Phi Delta Theta hazing ritual dubbed "Bible study," in which pledges were required to chug hard liquor if they gave incorrect answers to questions about the fraternity.

Gruver died following that event, and an autopsy showed his blood-alcohol level was a shocking 0.495 percent —more than six times the legal limit to drive in Louisiana. The autopsy also detected the chemical found in marijuana, THC, in his system.

Former LSU student Matthew Naquin, 21, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, is charged with negligent homicide in Gruver's death and is scheduled to stand trial July 8. He faces up to five years in prison.

Naquin's lead attorney, John McLindon, argues in the motion he filed Tuesday that the jury should be allowed to hear of Gruver's alleged alcohol and marijuana use. He is asking state District Judge Beau Higginbotham to rule on the admissibility of the proposed evidence.

"The Prosecution points the finger at Matthew Naquin claiming that he killed Max Gruver by forcing him to drink alcohol. A review of the pretrial discovery reveals that this simply is not true," McLindon writes. "Max Gruver, sadly and tragically, began using alcohol and smoking marijuana from the first day he set foot on campus at LSU. He continued to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana on a daily basis."

In a post on the “Fly High Max” Facebook page, Gruver’s parents, Stephen and Rae Ann Gruver, said the “victim shaming” has begun.

“We would like everyone to know that the defense has been threatening us with exposing this `hearsay’ information for weeks in the hopes we would make a plea deal for their defendant to give him a lesser charge of hazing, not negligent homicide. Yes, threatening us because they are scared and want to try and make Max look bad after their client killed our son in a hazing ritual,” the post reads.

“Well, we will not back down. We will not be threatened. Max was a great kid and he didn’t deserve to die by being forced to drink 190 proof grain alcohol while being HAZED! His blood alcohol speaks volumes. Over a .495 the night he died! You can’t physically do that on your own unless you are being forced. Shame on people who can’t be accountable for their actions.”

The post concludes by saying the hazers killed Max Gruver, “Not his behavior prior.”

The motion filed by McClindon cites numerous interviews of both prosecution and defense witnesses, all identified only by their initials, to corroborate Gruver's alcohol and marijuana use at LSU. Some of the interviews were conducted by the LSU Police Department, the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office, and LSU Student Accountability officials.

Gruver's roommate stated in an interview that Gruver, who was on the LSU campus for about 30 days, was "sober for maybe five of those nights," the court filing says.

A pledge who was standing next to Gruver the night of the "Bible study" told LSU investigators that he encouraged Gruver to do as he was doing and fake drink -- put his tongue in the bottle and not allow any alcohol to come into his mouth -- but Gruver did not do so, the motion states.

In response to that statement, an LSU police officer told the pledge: "I'm not trying to say Max isn't complicit or culpable for his own actions," the filing says.

Another witness told the District Attorney's Office that one night at a bar Gruver was "on another level of drunk," according to the filing.

"The evidence of Gruver's excessive and frequent consumption of alcohol ... negates the commission of the crime at all, and certainly negates any intent or criminal negligence on the part of Matthew Naquin," McLindon argues.

Naquin's former roommate, Ryan Matthew Isto, of Butte, Montana, and another ex-LSU student, Sean-Paul Gott, of Lafayette, pleaded "no contest" last fall to misdemeanor hazing in the Gruver case and agreed to testify at Naquin's trial.

Phi Delta Theta has been banned from LSU's campus until at least 2033.