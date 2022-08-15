An Ascension Parish woman accused in Louisiana of defrauding the federal government of more than $500,000 faces new charges in Georgia, where she has been accused in a racketeering conspiracy, authorities said.
The Troup County, Ga., grand jury charged Tynea Gray and another Louisiana woman this month after their arrest on identity fraud counts in early April following a traffic stop on the interstate, county deputies said.
In mid-June, a Baton Rouge federal grand jury accused Gray in secret of taking the U.S. pandemic unemployment assistance program and a related small business loan program for about $571,000 combined. That indictment was unsealed the next month.
After the April 7 traffic stop on Interstate 85 near LaGrange, Georgia, Troup County Sheriff's Capt. Nathan Taylor found a trove of items in their vehicle suggesting Gray and other other woman, Deavian Andrews, were involved in identity theft and printing bogus checks, deputies said in a statement.
The captain also found COVID vaccination cards stolen from a doctor's office, false vehicle identification number stickers, and debit and credit cards belonging to other people, deputies said.
Investigator James Robson found that the two had about $22,400 in forged money orders and $45,949 in suspected forged checks, Troup County deputies said.
Robson also found evidence that the two were actively recruiting others "into their criminal enterprise to take advantage of innocent victims," deputies said.
The Troup County grand jury handed up the indictments for conspiracy to commit racketeering on Aug. 1. Both Gray and Andrews face between five and 20 years in prison if convicted.
The alleged schemes in Louisiana went on between June 2020 and October 2021. Federal prosecutors in Baton Rouge alleged she encouraged others through social media to participate in those scams.
Gray, 23, who listed a Donaldsonville address at the time of the Louisiana schemes but recently moved to Prairieville, has been charged with two counts of mail fraud and a count of wire fraud.
She has pleaded not guilty to those charges.
Gray was being held in Louisiana, while Andrews remained in the Troup County jail on bail of $30,000, deputies said.